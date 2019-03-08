Advanced search

Lego lovers raise £1,600 for charity and enjoy looking at mind-boggling displays

PUBLISHED: 13:02 18 March 2019

Lego models at the Ely Brick Show at the Countess Church in aid of Ely Christians Against Poverty. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Lego models at the Ely Brick Show at the Countess Church in aid of Ely Christians Against Poverty. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

More than 300 lego loveing families helped to raise more than £1,600 for charity at the weekend.

Lego models at the Ely Brick Show at the Countess Church in aid of Ely Christians Against Poverty. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.Lego models at the Ely Brick Show at the Countess Church in aid of Ely Christians Against Poverty. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

The Ely Brick Show at the Countess Free Church was held on Saturday (March 16) in aid of Ely Christians Against Poverty (Ely CAP).

Super displays of Lego models ranging from cities, a castle, a fairground and even Big Ben attracted dozens of enthusiasts to the fundraising event.

Derek Tye, from the Ely CAP Debt Centre, said: “It was a great day, and we are very grateful to church for hosting, and to Duncan Bridges who came up with the idea and undertook most of the organisation.”

Lego models at the Ely Brick Show at the Countess Church in aid of Ely Christians Against Poverty. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.Lego models at the Ely Brick Show at the Countess Church in aid of Ely Christians Against Poverty. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Excited children and grown ups marvelled at displays including the incredible Brick on Sea Lego City.

A Robot Wars style event also took place with a chance for revellers to battle it out using robots constructed from Lego kits.

Other displays included Big Ben, Tower Bridge, a castle and a mind-boggling moving display.

Lego models at the Ely Brick Show at the Countess Church in aid of Ely Christians Against Poverty. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.Lego models at the Ely Brick Show at the Countess Church in aid of Ely Christians Against Poverty. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

All the proceeds of the day went towards the Ely CAP, which is a partnership between the churches in Ely and provides free debt counselling to anyone who feels weighed down by debt.

If you live in the CB6 or CB7 post code areas and would like know more call 0800 328 0006.

Last year the centre helped 48 families and individuals towards becoming debt free.

Lego models at the Ely Brick Show at the Countess Church in aid of Ely Christians Against Poverty. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.Lego models at the Ely Brick Show at the Countess Church in aid of Ely Christians Against Poverty. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Lego models at the Ely Brick Show at the Countess Church in aid of Ely Christians Against Poverty. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.Lego models at the Ely Brick Show at the Countess Church in aid of Ely Christians Against Poverty. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Lego models at the Ely Brick Show at the Countess Church in aid of Ely Christians Against Poverty. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.Lego models at the Ely Brick Show at the Countess Church in aid of Ely Christians Against Poverty. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Lego models at the Ely Brick Show at the Countess Church in aid of Ely Christians Against Poverty. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.Lego models at the Ely Brick Show at the Countess Church in aid of Ely Christians Against Poverty. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Lego models at the Ely Brick Show at the Countess Church in aid of Ely Christians Against Poverty. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.Lego models at the Ely Brick Show at the Countess Church in aid of Ely Christians Against Poverty. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Lego models at the Ely Brick Show at the Countess Church in aid of Ely Christians Against Poverty. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.Lego models at the Ely Brick Show at the Countess Church in aid of Ely Christians Against Poverty. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Lego models at the Ely Brick Show at the Countess Church in aid of Ely Christians Against Poverty. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.Lego models at the Ely Brick Show at the Countess Church in aid of Ely Christians Against Poverty. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Lego lovers delight at mind-boggling displays at Ely Methodist Church: Lego City was one of the displays. Picture: LIZ TAYLOR.Lego lovers delight at mind-boggling displays at Ely Methodist Church: Lego City was one of the displays. Picture: LIZ TAYLOR.

Lego lovers delight at mind-boggling displays at Ely Methodist Church: Lego City was one of the displays. Picture: LIZ TAYLOR.Lego lovers delight at mind-boggling displays at Ely Methodist Church: Lego City was one of the displays. Picture: LIZ TAYLOR.

Lego lovers delight at mind-boggling displays at Ely Methodist Church: Lego City was one of the displays. Picture: LIZ TAYLOR.Lego lovers delight at mind-boggling displays at Ely Methodist Church: Lego City was one of the displays. Picture: LIZ TAYLOR.

