Witchford Village College students say goodbye to secondary school life as they arrive to prom in Ferraris, Range Rovers and campervans

Pupils from Witchford Village College are all smiles as they waved goodbye to their secondary school in style. Pictures: Supplied / WVC Supplied / WVC

Year 11 pupils from Witchford Village College (WVC) gathered for one final time before stepping up to secondary school at their glitzy leavers' prom.

Students arrived in style in various modes of transport from Ferrari supercars to vintage Ford Capris - one pupil even turned up in a search and rescue vehicle.

The sophisticated evening event took place at the college on Friday, June 28. Each pupil was greeted by principal Dan Baxby and vice principal Paul Baynes.

A spokesman for the school said: "There was such a wonderful atmosphere with the students who have worked so hard recently completing their GCSEs thoroughly enjoying themselves.

"It was fantastic to see so many friends and family come out to support the evening, it has left WVC feeling firmly nestled in the heart of the community."

Pupils were given the opportunity to take a short walk down the red carpet before entering the disco - supplied by LD Ents - via the photo booth.

The spokesman added: "A Special Event in Ely supplied the most gorgeous balloons and decoration to really make the college hall sparkle for the occasion.

"Miles Ashton spent the evening snapping fabulous photographs capturing the moments that will be special to our students for years to come.

"It really was a community event that was simply spectacular."

