Damage caused to St Peter-ad-Vincula church in Coveney after lead stolen from extension roof

St Peter-ad-Vincula Church in Coveney had lead stolen from the extension roof. It is thought the theft happened on February 1. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

A Cambridgeshire church has been left with water-damaged stonework after thieves stole lead from its extension roof overnight.

Police were called to St Peter-ad-Vincula Church on Main Street, Coveney after the reverend discovered water inside the church.

Reverend Howard Robson said: "We arrived at the church on Sunday morning for our normal service when we noticed water pouring through the roof.

"We think the theft happened on the Saturday night, that is our best guess and we have a temporary repair in place for the time being.

"It [the leak] hasn't caused any damage to anything inside the church but it has damaged some of our stonework - it is now in the hands of our insurance."

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "We were called at 12.39pm on February 2 to reports of a theft at St Peters Church on Main Street, Coveney.

"Lead has been stolen from the roof of the church between 6pm on February 1 and 8.30am on February 2.

"An investigation has been launched. Anyone with any information should report online via www.cambs.police.uk/report/ or call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 35/8330/20.

"Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org"