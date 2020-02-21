Rainbows and Rangers leader scoops national Girlguiding award 'in recognition of exceptional leadership'

A Rainbows and Rangers leader from Ely scooped a national award in recognition of outstanding service, exceptional leadership and significant contribution.

Sue Carpenter won the prestigious 'Laurel Award' from Girlguiding thanks to her work across Cambridgeshire over "many years of faithful service".

Ms Carpenter has held several roles, including county commissioner, arts adviser for Girlguiding Anglia, Brownie leader, mentor to new leaders and trainer.

A member of her Rangers unit, Eleanor, said: "Sue is someone who never fails to make her girls feel included, safe, happy, and confident.

"Her support and warmth ensure girls feel free to be themselves, to get involved,"

Grace Bristow MBE, former county president, said that Sue was "just as much at home leading silly songs at huge campfires as she is dealing with serious safeguarding issues".

Sue said: "I was totally overwhelmed to receive the Laurel award.

"It is an honour to be recognised in this way by my fellow volunteers and to know that the time I spend in guiding encouraging girls and young women to become the best they can has made such a difference.

"Guiding has given me many opportunities through the roles I have had and I love seeing a Rainbow at the start of her journey move through the sections and become a leader in her own right."

A number of those nominating her mentioned how much they had benefitted from Sue's "cheerfulness, positivity and sensitivity" in dealing with difficult situations.

Over 140 members and supporters, including Julie Spence, Lord-Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, were present to witness Sue receiving her award.

Carol Roberts, chair of the Girlguiding Anglia awards committee, handed over the prize during the annual 'Thanks and Recognition afternoon tea'.

Ms Roberts said: "Sue is a much-respected member of her county and region. She is incredibly multi-talented, which has led to her having an impact on thousands of girls and adults in guiding so far.

"As mentioned in so many letters, her caring nature and great sense of fun really stood out - things that make people want to be a part of her team."