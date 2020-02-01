Advanced search

Successful launch night for Soham pub saved from closure

PUBLISHED: 10:43 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:43 12 December 2019

A pub in Soham that was saved from closure has reopened under new management.

The Carpenters Arms, in Brook Street, is now run by Robert Barnes, Annabel Talbot and Leisa Sarll.

Just last year the pub was granted planning permission to be turned into a home.

But residents rallied around to show their support in a bid to keep it by trying to raise money to buy it.

On Saturday December 7 customers old and new joined the team to take part in the launch night.

There will be an increase in opening hours to continue to support the darts, pool, cribbage, card and dominoes teams.

Mr Barnes said: "I would like to deeply thank each and every customer who came to support us in our opening week; it meant a lot for the praise and encouragement shown to us.

"We would value recommendations from the customers, for which choices of beers, ales and other products they would like to see introduced in the New Year."

Dates for the diary

Meat draw every Sunday at 1.30pm with complimentary light nibbles provided during the lunchtime.

Weekly bonus ball

Quiz nights starting on Sunday December 15 then continuing fortnightly.

The annual Christmas draw taking place on Sunday December 22 at 3pm

Christmas Eve: Karaoke and disco

Saturday February 1 2020 race night in aid of a children's charity

Dog walkers are invited to pop in with their well-behaved dogs for refreshments throughout the week and weekends.

