Published: 2:56 PM February 16, 2021

A large scale Covid-19 vaccination centre has been launched by the NHS at the East of England Showground in Peterborough. - Credit: PA

The NHS has launched a “large scale” Covid-19 vaccination centre in Cambridgeshire in a bid to accelerate the delivery of the life-saving jab.

Opening today (February 16), the new centre is inside the East of England Showground and is part of one of the biggest NHS programmes in history.

The centre – at the Arena and Events Centre in Peterborough – is an additional option to the centres already across the county, including the Horsefair Shopping Centre in Wisbech.

“Further centres will roll out in the coming weeks,” said Dr David Vickers, medical director at Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust which is co-ordinating delivery of the large vaccination centres across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

“We are delighted to be launching an additional large vaccination centre at the Arena and Events Centre at the East of England Showground Peterborough; joining the centres already successfully delivering this life saving vaccination.

“The centres are capable of delivering thousands of vaccines a week and provide a major boost to our plans to offer protection to those who would benefit most as quickly as possible.

“We’d like to say an enormous thank you to our amazing staff and volunteers for their incredible hard work, and also to colleagues at the East of England Showground for letting us use their premises for this vital vaccination programme.”

People aged 65 and over can now book a vaccination by going online at www.nhs.uk/covid-vaccination.

Anyone unable to book online can call 119 free of charge, anytime between 7am and 11pm seven days a week.

Dr Gary Howsam, Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group Chair and local GP, said: “NHS staff are doing an incredible job to deliver what is the largest vaccination programme in our history, at the same time as providing vital services for people who need our care.

“When you are contacted, please attend your booked appointment. Appointments are staggered to allow for social distancing and people are urged not to turn up early to avoid queues.

“It is vital that you do not attend the vaccination centres if you do not have an appointment as you will not be able to receive a vaccination.”

“I urge people across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough to continue following all the guidance to control the virus and save lives – that means staying at home as much as you can, and always remembering ‘hands, face and space’.”