Advanced search

Latest The New European

'Keep doors and windows closed': Around 50 firefighters work through night tackling blaze at disused Cambridgeshire building

25 October, 2019 - 12:38
Fire crews from eight stations across Cambridgeshire worked through the night to tackle a major blaze at a disused building in Cambridge. Picture: Supplied/CambsFRS

Fire crews from eight stations across Cambridgeshire worked through the night to tackle a major blaze at a disused building in Cambridge. Picture: Supplied/CambsFRS

Supplied/CambsFRS

Firefighters from eight different stations across Cambridgeshire worked through the night tackling a major building blaze.

Fire crews from eight stations across Cambridgeshire worked through the night to tackle a major blaze at a disused building in Cambridge. Picture: Supplied/CambsFRSFire crews from eight stations across Cambridgeshire worked through the night to tackle a major blaze at a disused building in Cambridge. Picture: Supplied/CambsFRS

Around 50 firefighters from Cambridge, Cottenham, Papworth, Burwell, Linton, Huntingdon, Newmarket and Bury St Edmunds attended the scene on Friday, October 25.

Crews arrived at around 3.25am to find the disused building on Histon Road in Cambridge well alight and warned all nearby residents to close their windows and doors.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 3.26am crews were called to a fire on Histon Road in Cambridge.

You may also want to watch:

"Residents in the area were advised to keep their doors and windows closed as a precaution due to the smoke. A road closure was also put in place to allow crews to tackle the fire safely."

Still on scene at 9am the same morning, a number of crews were still working to douse the flames at the abandoned building.

The spokesman added: "The incident has been scaled back and most of the crews have now left the scene.

"However there will still be firefighters at the scene ensuring the fire is fully out and the area is safe. An investigation will be carried out once the fire is fully extinguished."

Road closures may still be in place, check the latest info on @Cambs_Traffic on Twitter.

Most Read

Fitting tribute to ‘much-respected’ Soham man as new £15 million easyJet plane is named after the late engineer

A new multi-million pound easyJet plane has been named after a much-loved Soham man � Frazer Lofts � after he died from cancer. Picture: Supplied/easyJet/Facebook

‘Significant damage’ to rail bridge will slow down trains and close underpass to motorists for several weeks

The scene at Stonea Bridge at the 16ft in March this morning (October 21) after an agricultural machine – believed to be a carrot topper – struck the railway bridge. Network Rail engineers are now on site. Picture: BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

‘Most important tractor ever to come to auction in the UK’ sells for a record-breaking £328,600

The UK auction record for a vintage or classic tractor was smashed when the 1903 Ivel Agricultural Motor tractor sold for £328,600 in Sutton. The 1903 IVEL Agricultural Motor 2cylinder petrol TRACTOR Reg. No. AO 385 Serial No: 131 is pictured. Picture: CHEFFINS.

Ely man with two-foot long rusty knife in his car is charged with assault by beating and using violence to secure entry

Kane Saunders, 27, of Clayway, Ely, has been charged with assault by beating and using violence to secure entry. When police arrested him in Avocet Grove, Soham, yesterday (October 22), they discovered this two-foot long knife in the boot of his car. Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBS/ TWITTER.

Stunning former mill in Prickwillow on the market for £650,000 after being converted into modern home

The Old Feed Mill, in Prickwillow, was little more than a corrugated steel clad warehouse, long since derelict and disused, conversion into a modern, sophisticated home began in 2005. Our photos show its transformation – the finished product is for sale for £650,000. Picture; ARCHIVE/POCOCK & SHAW

Most Read

Fitting tribute to ‘much-respected’ Soham man as new £15 million easyJet plane is named after the late engineer

A new multi-million pound easyJet plane has been named after a much-loved Soham man � Frazer Lofts � after he died from cancer. Picture: Supplied/easyJet/Facebook

‘Significant damage’ to rail bridge will slow down trains and close underpass to motorists for several weeks

The scene at Stonea Bridge at the 16ft in March this morning (October 21) after an agricultural machine – believed to be a carrot topper – struck the railway bridge. Network Rail engineers are now on site. Picture: BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

‘Most important tractor ever to come to auction in the UK’ sells for a record-breaking £328,600

The UK auction record for a vintage or classic tractor was smashed when the 1903 Ivel Agricultural Motor tractor sold for £328,600 in Sutton. The 1903 IVEL Agricultural Motor 2cylinder petrol TRACTOR Reg. No. AO 385 Serial No: 131 is pictured. Picture: CHEFFINS.

Ely man with two-foot long rusty knife in his car is charged with assault by beating and using violence to secure entry

Kane Saunders, 27, of Clayway, Ely, has been charged with assault by beating and using violence to secure entry. When police arrested him in Avocet Grove, Soham, yesterday (October 22), they discovered this two-foot long knife in the boot of his car. Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBS/ TWITTER.

Stunning former mill in Prickwillow on the market for £650,000 after being converted into modern home

The Old Feed Mill, in Prickwillow, was little more than a corrugated steel clad warehouse, long since derelict and disused, conversion into a modern, sophisticated home began in 2005. Our photos show its transformation – the finished product is for sale for £650,000. Picture; ARCHIVE/POCOCK & SHAW

Latest from the Ely Standard

Thief caught on CCTV stealing plants worth £500 from newly-opened Green Welly Garden Centre in Chatteris

Thief caught on camera stealing plants and trees from the Green Welly Garden Centre in Chatteris. Picture: Supplied/Nadia Hobbs

East Cambs take-away boss, 51, admits two year campaign of stalking young woman at her place of work

A 51 year-old East Cambs take-away carried out a two year stalking campaign against a woman, persistently messaging her and turned up at her place of work. Picture: Tracy Le Blanc/File

Commercial van becomes the latest casualty of Britain’s most bashed bridge at Ely

Ity is the country's most bashed bridge - and today it claimed another casualty. This was the aftermath of a van coming to grief under the Stuntney Road bridge in Ely. Picture; ROSS BARNES

‘Keep doors and windows closed’: Around 50 firefighters work through night tackling blaze at disused Cambridgeshire building

Fire crews from eight stations across Cambridgeshire worked through the night to tackle a major blaze at a disused building in Cambridge. Picture: Supplied/CambsFRS

‘Acting makes me happy’ - performing arts student with autism says the condition is ‘not a barrier to achieving’

Lars Carr, 21, took to the stage at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival earlier this year with the play “I’m NonTypical Typical”. Picture: KATH SANSOM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists