'Keep doors and windows closed': Around 50 firefighters work through night tackling blaze at disused Cambridgeshire building

Fire crews from eight stations across Cambridgeshire worked through the night to tackle a major blaze at a disused building in Cambridge. Picture: Supplied/CambsFRS Supplied/CambsFRS

Firefighters from eight different stations across Cambridgeshire worked through the night tackling a major building blaze.

Around 50 firefighters from Cambridge, Cottenham, Papworth, Burwell, Linton, Huntingdon, Newmarket and Bury St Edmunds attended the scene on Friday, October 25.

Crews arrived at around 3.25am to find the disused building on Histon Road in Cambridge well alight and warned all nearby residents to close their windows and doors.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 3.26am crews were called to a fire on Histon Road in Cambridge.

"Residents in the area were advised to keep their doors and windows closed as a precaution due to the smoke. A road closure was also put in place to allow crews to tackle the fire safely."

Still on scene at 9am the same morning, a number of crews were still working to douse the flames at the abandoned building.

The spokesman added: "The incident has been scaled back and most of the crews have now left the scene.

"However there will still be firefighters at the scene ensuring the fire is fully out and the area is safe. An investigation will be carried out once the fire is fully extinguished."

Road closures may still be in place, check the latest info on @Cambs_Traffic on Twitter.