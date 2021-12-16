Published:
12:09 PM December 16, 2021
Children at an Ely school brought the Christmas Nativity story to life on stage.
Children at The Lantern Primary School in Ely brought the Christmas Nativity story to life on stage.
- Credit: KATIE HOLMES
The Lantern's Nativity was performed by Year 2 classes and was filmed over several days in front of a green screen.
"The children have shown such confidence and enthusiasm in putting on the show and even devised the scenes themselves," said teacher Katie Holmes.
"We had a special premiere with popcorn for the classes before sharing the video with the parents."
