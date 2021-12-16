Gallery

Children at The Lantern Primary School in Ely brought the Christmas Nativity story to life on stage. - Credit: KATIE HOLMES

Children at an Ely school brought the Christmas Nativity story to life on stage.

The Lantern's Nativity was performed by Year 2 classes and was filmed over several days in front of a green screen.

"The children have shown such confidence and enthusiasm in putting on the show and even devised the scenes themselves," said teacher Katie Holmes.

"We had a special premiere with popcorn for the classes before sharing the video with the parents."

