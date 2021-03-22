Published: 2:58 PM March 22, 2021 Updated: 3:02 PM March 22, 2021

This weekend brings a chance to see thousands of daffodils when Landwade Hall near Fordham opens its grounds to the public. - Credit: PENNY MILES

This weekend brings a chance to see thousands of daffodils when Landwade Hall near Fordham opens its grounds to the public.

The pop-up (unscheduled opening) on Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 March from 10am until 4pm follows a successful snowdrop opening in February, which attracted 150 local visitors.

"These are the last two days where the current restrictions apply," said Penny Miles of the National Garden Scheme.

This weekend brings a chance to see thousands of daffodils when Landwade Hall near Fordham opens its grounds to the public. - Credit: PENNY MILES

"Local visitors only for exercise - if it had been the 29th, it would have been easier!

"Proceeds from the pop-up will go to the nursing and health charities we support.

You may also want to watch:

"We are the largest donors to MacMillan Nurses and Marie Curie, among many other health-related charities."

Jenny Marks, county organiser for Cambridgeshire, said: “This is a wonderful opportunity to exercise and enjoy the outdoors.

“It's important anyone considering visiting adheres to Covid-19 rules."

Visits must be pre-booked in advance. Get your tickets from the National Garden Scheme website.



