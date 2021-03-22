Signs of spring on show at Landwade Hall's 'pop-up' weekend
- Credit: PENNY MILES
This weekend brings a chance to see thousands of daffodils when Landwade Hall near Fordham opens its grounds to the public.
The pop-up (unscheduled opening) on Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 March from 10am until 4pm follows a successful snowdrop opening in February, which attracted 150 local visitors.
"These are the last two days where the current restrictions apply," said Penny Miles of the National Garden Scheme.
"Local visitors only for exercise - if it had been the 29th, it would have been easier!
"Proceeds from the pop-up will go to the nursing and health charities we support.
You may also want to watch:
"We are the largest donors to MacMillan Nurses and Marie Curie, among many other health-related charities."
Jenny Marks, county organiser for Cambridgeshire, said: “This is a wonderful opportunity to exercise and enjoy the outdoors.
Most Read
- 1 Dozens of stolen dogs recovered in police raid on travellers' site
- 2 Theatre company marks anniversary of lockdown with Greatest Showman video
- 3 Vaccination centre runs out of eligible patients
- 4 Hare courser risks jail if found with any of four dogs
- 5 Nostalgic throwback to places and faces of Ely's past
- 6 Channel 4’s The Dog House – filmed at Wood Green – returns in March
- 7 Police hail driver for 'taxi ride' to catch suspect
- 8 Notorious crossroads gets £500,000 funding in bid to stop fatal accidents
- 9 999 call from inside lorry leads to four rescued
- 10 Tip-off leads to drugs arrest at service station
“It's important anyone considering visiting adheres to Covid-19 rules."
Visits must be pre-booked in advance. Get your tickets from the National Garden Scheme website.