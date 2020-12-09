Advanced search

Cash collection set up for village postie who ‘goes and above and beyond’

PUBLISHED: 12:23 09 December 2020 | UPDATED: 12:23 09 December 2020

Landbeach residents have set up a cash collection for their hard-working postman Karl. Picture: Chris Radburn/PA Wire/PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

Villagers are pulling together to raise £500 for their “friendly and dependable” postie to give him a Christmas to remember for years to come.

Residents in Landbeach have set up a GoFundMe page for their postman, Karl, in a bid to “show him he is very much valued in our community”.

Tosha Vallis, who set up the fundraiser, has already been sharing the collection on social media and has raised £215 in just one day.

They said: “The Landbeach community would like to extend our sincere thank you to our long-term postman Karl who has not stopped delivering our letters and parcels throughout two lockdowns.

“Karl is not only friendly and dependable but he goes above and beyond what is required of the job from returning missing items he’s found to finding missing deliveries.

“We have arranged this collection to show Karl that he is very much valued in our community and we appreciate all of his efforts, especially during this tricky year.

“Thank you, Karl. Merry Christmas to you and your family, from the Landbeach community.”

To donate, visit: uk.gofundme.com/f/landbeach-community-thanks-postman-karl

