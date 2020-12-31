Christmas fundraiser for hard-working village postie reaches over £600
An online cash fundraiser for a hard-working village postman who “goes above and beyond” has reached more than £600.
Set up by villagers in Landbeach near Cottenham earlier this month, they aimed to raise £500 to “show him he is very much valued in our community”.
Tosha Vallis, the collection organiser, had already been sharing the collection on social media and had raised £215 in just one day.
They said: “The Landbeach community would like to extend our sincere thank you to our long-term postman Karl who has not stopped delivering our letters and parcels throughout two lockdowns.
“Karl is not only friendly and dependable but he goes above and beyond what is required of the job from returning missing items he’s found to finding missing deliveries.
“We have arranged this collection to show Karl that he is very much valued in our community and we appreciate all of his efforts, especially during this tricky year.
“Thank you, Karl. Merry Christmas to you and your family, from the Landbeach community.”
To donate, visit: uk.gofundme.com/f/landbeach-community-thanks-postman-karl
