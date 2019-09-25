Plea to return stolen Land Rover from Isleham

A desperate plea has been issued to return a stolen Land Rover from Isleham to its owners.

The vehicle was taken from the drive of a house in the village on Monday (September 23).

In a post on Policing East Cambridgeshire, a woman commented: "I really hope we can find her as we have a very sad 19-year-old who saved up since he was four for his very own Landy.

"She was all locked up and on our drive and someone just took her just like that."

The Land Rover Defender is red and has the number plate JI04 GDS.

A police spokesperson said: "Have you seen this #LandRover?

"We would like to return it to its rightful owner.

"The owner has put so much love into his truck and absolutely loves it. We need this back please.

"If you have any information regarding its whereabouts, call 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report"

The Land Rover Defender is an iconic British four-wheel drive off-road vehicle developed in the 1980s.