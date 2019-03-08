Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015

PUBLISHED: 15:18 06 August 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Proposed development at Land East of 6 Millfield Lane, Wilburton, CB6 3SD. I give notice that Mr A Furness is applying to East Cambridgeshire District Council for planning permission for: Erection of one self-build dwelling, with detached double garage, new access, and associated works. Any owner* of the land or tenant** who wishes to make representations about this application should write to East Cambridgeshire District Council, The Grange, Nutholt Lane, Ely, Cambridgeshire CB7 4EE within 21 days of his notice.

NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

Proposed development at Land East of 6 Millfield Lane, Wilburton, CB6 3SD. I give notice that Mr A Furness is applying to East Cambridgeshire District Council for planning permission for: Erection of one self-build dwelling, with detached double garage, new access, and associated works. Any owner* of the land or tenant** who wishes to make representations about this application should write to East Cambridgeshire District Council, The Grange, Nutholt Lane, Ely, Cambridgeshire CB7 4EE within 21 days of his notice.

*"Owner" means a person having a freehold interest or a leasehold interest the unexpired term of which is not less than seven years.

**"Tenant" means a tenant of an agricultural holding any part of which is comprised in the land.

You may also want to watch:

Signed: Mrs Ruth Gunton

On behalf of: PlanSury Limited (as agent)

Date: 6th August 2019

Statement of owners' rights: The grant of planning permission does not affect owners' rights to retain or dispose of their property, unless there is some provision to the contrary in an agreement or in a lease.

Statement of agricultural tenants' rights: The grant of planning permission for non-agricultural development may affect agricultural tenants' security of tenure.

Most Read

They closed it for three weeks, spent tens of thousands re-surfacing it but now this Fen road is crumbling - and residents are furious

Crumbling Fen road: Cllr Colin Noble says the road between Lakenheath village and the A1101 will be repaired

Man given community order after sex assault in Ely Cathedral behind bars after breaching terms of court order

Sex offender Dariusz Jagielo of Soham Road, Ely, failed to notify police that he was travelling outside of the UK last month. He has been jailed. The offence happened inside Ely Cathedral. Picture; ARCHANT

40 months jail for the woman who systematically siphoned off £75,000 from her employers - and nearly forced them into liquidation

Dianne Polson, of Oak Avenue in Hampton Hargate, Peterborough, was employed in an admin role by Canopy UK Direct Ltd – a manufacturer of extraction systems – in February 2015. She went on to steal £75,000 from them. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Corsa plunges from A11 on the Cambridgeshire/Suffolk border and onto the A14 - driver’s injuries not thought to be life threatening

Roads Policing show the spot where the Corsa came off the A11 and crashed onto the A14. Picture; ROADS POLICING

Cathedral will be lit in rainbow colours for Pride in Ely ‘to celebrate all God’s children’ says the Dean

Ely's second Pride festival will take place on August 10 outside the Maltings, Ely. It is an all day event with acts appearing throughout the day and in the evening guests can join the Pride party at the riverside bar. You'll need to download a ticket for the evening - but it is free admission; Picture; PRIDE ELY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

They closed it for three weeks, spent tens of thousands re-surfacing it but now this Fen road is crumbling - and residents are furious

Crumbling Fen road: Cllr Colin Noble says the road between Lakenheath village and the A1101 will be repaired

Man given community order after sex assault in Ely Cathedral behind bars after breaching terms of court order

Sex offender Dariusz Jagielo of Soham Road, Ely, failed to notify police that he was travelling outside of the UK last month. He has been jailed. The offence happened inside Ely Cathedral. Picture; ARCHANT

40 months jail for the woman who systematically siphoned off £75,000 from her employers - and nearly forced them into liquidation

Dianne Polson, of Oak Avenue in Hampton Hargate, Peterborough, was employed in an admin role by Canopy UK Direct Ltd – a manufacturer of extraction systems – in February 2015. She went on to steal £75,000 from them. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Corsa plunges from A11 on the Cambridgeshire/Suffolk border and onto the A14 - driver’s injuries not thought to be life threatening

Roads Policing show the spot where the Corsa came off the A11 and crashed onto the A14. Picture; ROADS POLICING

Cathedral will be lit in rainbow colours for Pride in Ely ‘to celebrate all God’s children’ says the Dean

Ely's second Pride festival will take place on August 10 outside the Maltings, Ely. It is an all day event with acts appearing throughout the day and in the evening guests can join the Pride party at the riverside bar. You'll need to download a ticket for the evening - but it is free admission; Picture; PRIDE ELY

Latest from the Ely Standard

Peterborough man scoops a whopping £10k a month for the next 30 years on National Lottery draw

Dean Weymes, a 24 year old man from Peterborough is celebrating today after he scooped the top prize of �10,000 every month for the next 30 years in the Set For Life draw when his Lucky Dip ticket matched five main numbers and one Life Ball. Picture; NATIONAL LOTTERY

Chatteris man, 21, facing trial on charges of sexual activity with children, the youngest of whom was 10

Benjamin Free of New Road appeared before magistrates in Peterborough on Friday (August 2); he was sent for trial. He faces multiple charges involving sexual activity with children.

Police confirm no arrests and no charges in ongoing investigation into community transport provider FACT

Ex FACT manager Jo Philpott. Her role in the organisation features in the ongoing investigation by Cambridgeshire Police. Picture; ARCHANT

Man, 80, dies after serious three-car collision which also saw woman, 80, seriously injured on A1307 road in Cambridgeshire

Harold Stubbings, aged 80, was killed in a three-car pile up on the A1307 in Cambridgeshire on Friday afternoon (August 2). Picture: Archant / FILE

Oliver Cromwell’s House in Ely travels back in time at celebratory event

Mayor of Ely, Cllr Mike Rouse, attended a celebratory event at Oliver Cromwell's House on Saturday. The event, which attracted nearly 200 visitors, showcased historical characters providing an insight into life in 1642, as well as opportunities for bread-making, cheese-making and creating corn dollies. Picture: FACEBOOK/MICHAEL ROUSE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists