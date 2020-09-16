Advanced search

Roundabout blocked after tractor trailer overturns – spilling the contents all over the road

PUBLISHED: 10:24 16 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:02 16 September 2020

The tractor trailer overturned on the Lancaster Way roundabout on the A142 Witchford Road near Ely. Picture: Gemma Willis /Fen Scene

The tractor trailer overturned on the Lancaster Way roundabout on the A142 Witchford Road near Ely. Picture: Gemma Willis /Fen Scene

An east Cambridgeshire roundabout has been blocked after a tractor trailer overturned, spilling its contents all over the road.

Motorists can no longer access the A142 via the Lancaster way roundabout along Witchford Road near Ely following the incident this morning.

Pictures from the scene show the overturned trailer on its side with what looks to be the tractor driver making a call after the crash.

Road users can join the roundabout from the A142 but cannot exit onto it, it can only be used to exit into the village of Witchford.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 9.18am with reports a tractor had overturned in Lancaster Way on a roundabout near Witchford.

“No injuries have been reported, but there was a significant amount of debris on the road. The tractor was towing a trailer containing crops.”

Delays are expected while the scene is cleared and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

A post on the Fen Scene Facebook page reads: “You can access the roundabout from the A142 but cannot exit onto it; exit only into Witchford.

“There is no access to Lancaster Way roundabout from Witchford village due to an incident involving a tractor.”

