Highway improvements for large business park expansion to begin in two weeks

Work is due to begin on upgrading the A10/A142 BP roundabout in Ely after the scheme was given the final go-ahead from Cambridgeshire County Council. Archant

Highway improvements for the expansion of the Lancaster Way Business Park in east Cambridgeshire will start in two weeks.

Funding outline for BP A10 and Lancaster Way schemes at Ely.

The works, to “unlock benefits for the area”, are set to begin on the A10/A142 BP roundabout on Tuesday, July 14 and are scheduled to be complete by November.

Work consists of widening all approaches to the roundabout providing at least two lane entries.

The eastbound arm of the roundabout will have three lanes giving a dedicated left turn lane onto the A10 north.

The exit of the A10 services will be restricted to left turn only and any vehicles wishing to head west will have to go round the roundabout.

The eastern leg of Witchford Road is going to be closed for the duration of the works to reduce the time taken to complete the scheme and will also act as the site compound.

As a large proportion of the works are in front of the A10 services, pedestrians will be diverted via a temporary footpath on the south side of the A142 with temporary lights crossing over the A10 and A142.

The roundabout will be under three-way temporary traffic signals 24/7 for the duration of the scheme meaning delays are possible.

At the end of the programme there will be five nights (8pm-6am) of full road closures for the resurfacing and road markings.

Cllr Ian Bates, chairman of the highways and transport committee at Cambridgeshire County Council, said: “The scheme will ease congestion and improve capacity at the junction.

“We must remember this work is a planning requirement to address the impact of the business park enterprise zone development, without it the business park wouldn’t be able to proceed and welcome new businesses and jobs.

“The amount of work required will involve 24-7 temporary traffic lights so people are urged to plan their journeys and bear with us while we carry out the work as quickly as possible.”

Cllr Anna Bailey, county council member for Ely South, said: “This is an incredibly important scheme for East Cambridgeshire residents and will help with future jobs growth for local people.

“This roundabout is busy with lots of strategic long distance traffic and while this work is only a medium term fix, until the bigger A10 transport project from the Combined Authority comes along, it’s imperative this work is done in the meantime.

“Walking and cycling improvements at the BP roundabout itself have been very carefully considered, including zebra and signalised crossings, but they simply aren’t possible on the roundabout itself, due to the strategic nature of this junction and current and future traffic capacity requirements.

Proposed changes to BP A10 roundabout. The scheme is about to start now finance and design has been agreed. Thousands of jobs could be created by changes here and at the Lancaster Way business park entrance roundabout.. Picture:CCC Proposed changes to BP A10 roundabout. The scheme is about to start now finance and design has been agreed. Thousands of jobs could be created by changes here and at the Lancaster Way business park entrance roundabout.. Picture:CCC

“Highway engineers have advised that a dedicated separate route away from any interaction with roundabout traffic is needed.

“The good news is that this is a firm commitment of the Combined Authority as part of its A10 transport project – it is a promise in the Local Transport Plan and it’s a promise that I will be holding them to.”

The A10/A142 ‘BP’ roundabout is being funded by the business park developer, Grovemere and the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority. The scheme is estimated to cost up to £1.8 million.

There will be an opportunity for local stakeholders and residents to comment on the proposals for the A142/Lancaster Way roundabout.

This consultation will take place in late July and will run for eight weeks. More details will follow on this taking into account COVID-19 restrictions.