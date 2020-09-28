Supercar driver escapes injury after crashing Lamborghini before failing drugs test
PUBLISHED: 11:00 28 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:06 28 September 2020
Twitter/@roadpoliceBCH
A supercar driver who crashed their £270,000 Lamborghini before failing a roadside drugs test has been arrested by police in Cambridgeshire.
The driver slammed their black Lamborghini Aventador S into the side of the A1198 at Caxton near Cambridge at around 10am on Sunday, September 27.
The drugs test came back positive for cocaine and the driver was arrested at the scene.
Pictures show a ‘ramp’ in the road just metres from the crash – which could have led to the Italian supercar losing control.
The images – taken by the Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire Road Policing Unit – show the extensive damage caused to the car.
The unit tweeted: “Single vehicle RTC A1198 Caxton, Cambs.
“Thankfully no injuries but the driver has provided a positive reading on a drugwipe and has been arrested.”
