News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Gallery

Village’s Sir Tom Moore memorial flourishing after plaques and stakes stolen last year

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 12:28 PM May 5, 2022
Updated: 12:29 PM May 5, 2022
Lakes End's Capt Sir Tom Moore memorial is flourishing again after villagers have replaced memorial plaques (inset)

Lakes End's Capt Sir Tom Moore memorial is flourishing again after villagers have replaced memorial plaques (inset) that were stolen a year ago. - Credit: Supplied

Residents of a Fenland village near to where Capt Sir Tom Moore once lived, have replaced memorial plaques vandalised a year ago.  

The community at Lakes End near Welney came together to help replace the plaques and stakes that were stolen.  

And, two new trees have been planted to commemorate the pandemic fund-raising hero ahead of what have been his 102nd birthday.  

The Lakes End resident began the Sir Tom project two years ago and, for the tree planting ceremony, other villagers came together to see new stakes that have been erected.  

The original memorial signs that were stolen from Captain Tom's memorial in Lakes End Playing Field.

The original memorial signs that were stolen from Captain Tom's memorial in Lakes End Playing Field. - Credit: Supplied

The original signs that were stolen from Captain Tom's memorial in Lakes End Playing Field.

The original signs that were stolen from Captain Tom's memorial in Lakes End Playing Field. - Credit: Supplied

Captain Tom lived in Welney during the 1980s when he was general manager of a concrete firm in March.  

With the factory under threat, Capt Tom led a management buyout and saved dozens of jobs that were under threat.  

Many still recall with fondness his association with the area.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Man dies after car crashes into ditch in Norfolk village
  2. 2 £200,000 a year chief executive quits Combined Authority
  3. 3 Meet the TikTok baker who has served up sweet treats for the Royal Family
  1. 4 Roadworks and delays on A142 due to burst water main
  2. 5 Maddison, 17, finalist in Top Model fashion competition
  3. 6 Police take a tough stance as begging crackdown continues
  4. 7 Eight streets in Cambridgeshire win £1,000 on People’s Postcode Lottery
  5. 8 Man in critical condition after being struck by cyclist in Cambridge
  6. 9 Remembering Patryk – day planned for 23-year-old who died in A142 crash
  7. 10 ‘Talented’ Isobel secures place with leading arts organisation

The Lakes End resident who organised the tree planting, says villagers were devastated when they learnt about the plaques and stakes being stolen.  

“My neighbour, Sue, used to always take her dog Rosie onto the field for walks, and, as I live really close to it, I wanted to make it look really special and a place where villagers would want to come,” said the resident.  

“It was hard hearing that parts of Captain Tom’s memorial had been stolen after all of my hard work, but locals got in touch and donated a few trees to help the area come into fruition again,” they said.  

Villagers came together to plant the new trees for Captain Tom's memorial at Lake's End Playing Field.

Villagers came together to plant the new trees for Captain Tom's memorial at Lake's End Playing Field. - Credit: Supplied

Villagers came together to plant the new trees for Captain Tom's memorial at Lake's End Playing Field.

Villagers came together to plant the new trees for Captain Tom's memorial at Lake's End Playing Field. - Credit: Supplied

Captain Tom Moore used to live in the Fens, near Welney, in the 1980s after being appointed manager

Captain Tom Moore used to live in the Fens, near Welney, in the 1980s after being appointed manager of March Concrete Products Ltd. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Images - Credit: PA

With the help of Outwell timber and building supplies, Sandi Turner, the Lakes End village hall committee, Abi Day (manager of Tesco Express in March) and Adrian Wright, the area is looking “beautiful” again.  

The resident said: “So far, we’ve planted the two fruit trees which were donated by Sandi and the committee, and the new stakes that were supplied by Outwell timber and paid for by the committee and Abi have also been planted,” they said.  

“I’ve also had the signs re-made too and they’ve been donated by Adrian, I just need to paint them now and they’ll be ready to go back onto the memorial.”  

Villagers came together to plant the new trees for Captain Tom's memorial at Lake's End Playing Field.

Villagers came together to plant the new trees for Captain Tom's memorial at Lake's End Playing Field. - Credit: Supplied

The new memorial signs that will replace those stolen from Captain Tom's memorial in Lakes End Playing Field.

The new memorial signs that will replace those stolen from Captain Tom's memorial in Lakes End Playing Field. - Credit: Supplied

Villagers came together to plant the new trees for Captain Tom's memorial at Lake's End Playing Field.

Villagers came together to plant the new trees for Captain Tom's memorial at Lake's End Playing Field. - Credit: Supplied

Villagers came together to plant the new trees for Captain Tom's memorial at Lake's End Playing Field.

Villagers came together to plant the new trees for Captain Tom's memorial at Lake's End Playing Field. - Credit: Supplied

Once the signs are back in place, the next step is to surround Captain Tom’s memorial with Flanders poppies for both him and his comrades.  

“Thank you everyone for your support in my little project. It means the world, more than you will ever know,” they said. 

The new signs that will replace those stolen from Captain Tom's memorial in Lakes End Playing Field.

The new signs that will replace those stolen from Captain Tom's memorial in Lakes End Playing Field. - Credit: Supplied


Welney News

Don't Miss

Trevor Bennett with the sword he 'confiscated' off youngsters in Ely

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Video

Sword ‘not a replica but a weapon’ says dad who took it off teenagers  

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Ely man Harry Beeton with friends Brett Denley and Jake Bartolozzi

Charity News

Son teams up with friends for father killed in A10 crash

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Trevor Bennett with the sword he 'confiscated' off youngsters in Ely

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Updated

Trevor goes from suspected thief to hero within 24 hours

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Residents on St John's Road in Ely were informed through a flyer that each side of the street

East Cambridgeshire District Council

‘We put blue out, they put green out’ - street’s bin collection issue

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon