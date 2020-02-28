Advanced search

Fen village in uproar after collapsed culvert leads to 45 week closure and a detour that could add 30 miles a day to some commuters' journeys

PUBLISHED: 12:01 28 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:01 28 February 2020

Collapsed culvert on Farthing Drove, Sedge Fen, will take 45 weeks to repair says Suffolk County Council who have closed the road till the work is complete. Picture; ELY STANDARD READER

Collapsed culvert on Farthing Drove, Sedge Fen, will take 45 weeks to repair says Suffolk County Council who have closed the road till the work is complete. Picture; ELY STANDARD READER

Archant

Villagers have reacted furiously to the news that a road closed for part of last year for improvement work will close for a further 45 weeks after a culvert collapsed.

Collapsed culvert at Farthing Drove, Sedge Fen, has led to a proposed 45 week road closure for repairs. Picture; ELY STANDARD READERCollapsed culvert at Farthing Drove, Sedge Fen, has led to a proposed 45 week road closure for repairs. Picture; ELY STANDARD READER

Farthing Drove at the far end of Sedge Fen Road, Lakenheath, is the main route through to the A1101 at Shippea Hill but it closed suddenly this week after the collapse.

Disbelieving villagers thought the signs that went up closing the road for 45 weeks were a joke, but the closure has been confirmed by Suffolk County Council.

Collapsed culvert on Farthing Drove, Sedge Fen, will take 45 weeks to repair says Suffolk County Council who have closed the road till the work is complete. Picture; ELY STANDARD READER Collapsed culvert on Farthing Drove, Sedge Fen, will take 45 weeks to repair says Suffolk County Council who have closed the road till the work is complete. Picture; ELY STANDARD READER

Former councillor Hermione Brown moderates the local Facebook page and has been collating updates.

"I am led to understand that Burnt Fen Drainage Board have confirmed that the issue was reported to Suffolk County Council 12-18 months ago," she posted.

Collapsed culvert on Farthing Drove, Sedge Fen, will take 45 weeks to repair says Suffolk County Council who have closed the road till the work is complete. Picture; ELY STANDARD READER Collapsed culvert on Farthing Drove, Sedge Fen, will take 45 weeks to repair says Suffolk County Council who have closed the road till the work is complete. Picture; ELY STANDARD READER

"Although it is a drain, because it affects the main highway, the responsibility lies with Suffolk County Council not with them."

She said the works were scheduled by Suffolk County Council to be carried out this month "but unfortunately the culvert has now collapsed, prior to work starting.

Collapsed culvert on Farthing Drove, Sedge Fen, will take 45 weeks to repair says Suffolk County Council who have closed the road till the work is complete. Picture; ELY STANDARD READER Collapsed culvert on Farthing Drove, Sedge Fen, will take 45 weeks to repair says Suffolk County Council who have closed the road till the work is complete. Picture; ELY STANDARD READER

"The drainage board advise that the necessary emergency works will now be carried out by the county council."

She added: "This closure effects so many people particularly those that live in the Fen."

Collapsed culvert on Farthing Drove, Sedge Fen, will take 45 weeks to repair says Suffolk County Council who have closed the road till the work is complete. Picture; ELY STANDARD READER Collapsed culvert on Farthing Drove, Sedge Fen, will take 45 weeks to repair says Suffolk County Council who have closed the road till the work is complete. Picture; ELY STANDARD READER

One of hundreds of villagers protesting says she was less than pleased when she called about the county council about compensation for the extra time and mileage on her daily commute.

"I asked about compensation for an extra one hour a day travel and was told 'they understand our frustration' - add to the fact that the county council will have to put on an extra bus just to pick up six Sedge Fen kids for 45 weeks."

Another said her daily detour will add an extra 31 miles each day.

"Multiply that by a five-day week and pay at the Suffolk County Council mileage rate of 45p per mile that is £69.75 per week.

"Multiply by 45 weeks that's £3,138.75. Maybe we all need to put a claim in to the council?"

One local farmer said he was angry that the authorities knew about the problem for the past two years.

"It is ridiculous they didn't sort it when they did the road up last year," he said.

He said a friend was horrified to discover that up until the day before the culvert collapsed, he had been driving en eight-wheel, 31 tonne lorry down the road four times in two days.

He expected the council would be repairing the sides of the road - where a lorry came off recently and ploughed into a ditch - but he still hoped the work would take less time than suggested.

Another resident said: "Forty-five weeks? Are we getting a new shop and a new pub built as well?"

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

‘Small number’ of Ely College students taken ill after skiing trip to coronavirus-hit northern Italy told to stay home

It was an idyllic skiing trip to northern Italy for students from Ely College who posted these photos to the college Facebook group, But a small number of them have now fallen ill and will stay at home for two weeks following coronavirus advice from the NHS Picture; ELY COLLEGE

Two injured after lorry and car crash on A142 Witcham Toll junction – road closures in place

Injuries have been reported after a crash involving a lorry and car at Witcham Toll, A142. Picture: Google Maps

Oven cleaning company suspends work in parts of Ely as there’s nowhere to park

Oven cleaning firm says they can no longer help customers in Ely city centre because of parking issues. Picture; OVEN CLEANING SERVICES

‘Arsonists’ torch car in early-morning attack – leaving firefighters tackling deliberate blaze until 5am

A car was reportedly set alight by arsonists on Upherds Lane in Ely on February 24 at 4am. Picture: Google Maps

Seven suspected illegal immigrants found in back of lorry in Chatteris

Seven suspected illegal immigrants were found in the back of a lorry when police stopped the vehicle in Fenton Way, Chatteris this morning. Picture: MARTYN JOLLEY

Most Read

‘Small number’ of Ely College students taken ill after skiing trip to coronavirus-hit northern Italy told to stay home

It was an idyllic skiing trip to northern Italy for students from Ely College who posted these photos to the college Facebook group, But a small number of them have now fallen ill and will stay at home for two weeks following coronavirus advice from the NHS Picture; ELY COLLEGE

Two injured after lorry and car crash on A142 Witcham Toll junction – road closures in place

Injuries have been reported after a crash involving a lorry and car at Witcham Toll, A142. Picture: Google Maps

Oven cleaning company suspends work in parts of Ely as there’s nowhere to park

Oven cleaning firm says they can no longer help customers in Ely city centre because of parking issues. Picture; OVEN CLEANING SERVICES

‘Arsonists’ torch car in early-morning attack – leaving firefighters tackling deliberate blaze until 5am

A car was reportedly set alight by arsonists on Upherds Lane in Ely on February 24 at 4am. Picture: Google Maps

Seven suspected illegal immigrants found in back of lorry in Chatteris

Seven suspected illegal immigrants were found in the back of a lorry when police stopped the vehicle in Fenton Way, Chatteris this morning. Picture: MARTYN JOLLEY

Latest from the Ely Standard

Fen village in uproar after collapsed culvert leads to 45 week closure and a detour that could add 30 miles a day to some commuters’ journeys

Collapsed culvert on Farthing Drove, Sedge Fen, will take 45 weeks to repair says Suffolk County Council who have closed the road till the work is complete. Picture; ELY STANDARD READER

Cambridgeshire patients waiting for an organ transplant boosted as new law comes into force

The Government have announced that all adults in England will be automatically enrolled onto the organ donor register in May. Picture: SUBMITTED

Two trapped people cut free from car after crash on A142 Witcham Toll

Firefighters and the air ambulance on scene at the crash on the A142 Witcham Toll. Picture: CambsFRS

Live profesional wresting in St Neots

Professional wrestling at The Priory Centre in St Neots

Mum urges people to join Cancer Research UK’s charity run after breast cancer diagnosis

Cambridgeshire mum Lucy Edie (pictured) wants others to join her at Cancer Research UK’s Relay for Life in June. Picture: Supplied
Drive 24