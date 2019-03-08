Gallery

Packed Ely Cathedral for 'Community Eyes and Ears' event in Lady Chapel included dances and talk from Jason Ablewhite

The Community Eyes and Ears event held at The Lady Chapel inside Ely Cathedral on Thursday, October 24. Picture: Mike Rouse/ARCHANT Mike Rouse/ARCHANT

Safety was the hot topic at the 'Community Eyes and Ears' event held at Ely Cathedral's Lady Chapel.

The event which aims to educate Cambridgeshire residents on how to remain safe in the region was held in the city on Thursday, October 24 from 10am to 1pm.

It included talks from the Lord-Lieutenant's representative, The Hon. Frances Stanley DL, and the Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite.

Infusion Physical Theatre also took to the stage and performed a "mesmerising" piece of drama during the event by the East Cambridgeshire Community Safety Partnership.

Councillor David Ambrose Smith, chairman of ECDC's operational services committee, spoke of the event's importance.

He said: "We want residents to be able to recognise risks in the community and help protect vulnerable people who might not be able to look out for themselves.

"It is vitally important that we ensure the safety and welfare of our residents and I would urge people to attend the event."

For more information about Eyes and Ears, email eyesandears@eastcambs.gov.uk

