Advanced search

Author Lady Glenconner gives royal speech at NSPCC luncheon

PUBLISHED: 10:00 15 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:38 16 December 2019

Lady Anne Glenconner, author and friend to the royal family, supported an NSPCC fundraising luncheon in Ely and promoted her new book Lady In Waiting. Picture: NSPCC/KIM HUGHES

Lady Anne Glenconner, author and friend to the royal family, supported an NSPCC fundraising luncheon in Ely and promoted her new book Lady In Waiting. Picture: NSPCC/KIM HUGHES

Archant

The NSPCC Ely committee was given an insight into the Royal Family by special guest speaker Lady Anne Glenconner.

The author and friend of the Royal Family was at the committee's fundraising luncheon to talk about her Lady in Waiting: My Life in the Shadow of the Crown.

Known as a close friend and lady-in-waiting to Princess Margaret, her speech discussed her close relationship with The Queen, the princess and how her book was inspired by the TV series The Crown.

You may also want to watch:

She also spoke about her friendship with Helena Bonham-Carter, who is currently playing Princess Margaret and sought out Lady Anne to help her portray the princess.

The money raised will support campaigns including Speak Out, Stay Safe which teaches children to recognise the signs of abuse and speak out to a trusted adult. Lady Anne said: "I have supported many children's charities throughout my life and the NSPCC is well known for all its good work."

Sylvia Farmer, chairwoman of Ely Dining Club, said: "We strongly believe in all the work the NSPCC do and want to support it as much as we possibly can.

"The funds we have raised will go a long way to aiding children that have been subjected to abuse and neglect and we hope that every penny will go towards making a positive difference to their lives."

Most Read

Cocaine worth £12,000 and £6,000 in cash uncovered in police raid at Chettisham house

Cocaine worth £12,000 and over £6,000 in cash uncovered by police after raid on house in Lynn Road, Chettisham. Erjon Madani, 27, has since been charged with possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply cocaine and acquire/use/possess criminal property. Picture: POLICE

ELY PANTO VERDICT: Dick Whittington is an uplifting experience for anyone of any age - indefatigable vibrancy in a magical show

On until January 5 at The Maltings Ely is the KD Theatre Productions pantomime �Dick Whittington�. It features a live band, spectacular sets, stunning costumes and a cast of seasoned professionals. Picture: KD

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Successful launch night for Soham pub saved from closure

A pub in Soham that was saved from closure has reopened under new management. Picture: ROBERT BARNES

13 per cent gender pay gap at Cambridgeshire County Council has not budged in a year

The gender pay gap at Cambridgeshire County Council has not budged from the level it was a year ago – 13 per cent.

Most Read

Cocaine worth £12,000 and £6,000 in cash uncovered in police raid at Chettisham house

Cocaine worth £12,000 and over £6,000 in cash uncovered by police after raid on house in Lynn Road, Chettisham. Erjon Madani, 27, has since been charged with possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply cocaine and acquire/use/possess criminal property. Picture: POLICE

ELY PANTO VERDICT: Dick Whittington is an uplifting experience for anyone of any age - indefatigable vibrancy in a magical show

On until January 5 at The Maltings Ely is the KD Theatre Productions pantomime �Dick Whittington�. It features a live band, spectacular sets, stunning costumes and a cast of seasoned professionals. Picture: KD

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Successful launch night for Soham pub saved from closure

A pub in Soham that was saved from closure has reopened under new management. Picture: ROBERT BARNES

13 per cent gender pay gap at Cambridgeshire County Council has not budged in a year

The gender pay gap at Cambridgeshire County Council has not budged from the level it was a year ago – 13 per cent.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Cocaine worth £12,000 and £6,000 in cash uncovered in police raid at Chettisham house

Cocaine worth £12,000 and over £6,000 in cash uncovered by police after raid on house in Lynn Road, Chettisham. Erjon Madani, 27, has since been charged with possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply cocaine and acquire/use/possess criminal property. Picture: POLICE

ELY PANTO VERDICT: Dick Whittington is an uplifting experience for anyone of any age - indefatigable vibrancy in a magical show

On until January 5 at The Maltings Ely is the KD Theatre Productions pantomime �Dick Whittington�. It features a live band, spectacular sets, stunning costumes and a cast of seasoned professionals. Picture: KD

REVIEW: The Good Liar - seeing Mirren and McKellen face off against each other is a delight

The Good Liar

Author Lady Glenconner gives royal speech at NSPCC luncheon

Lady Anne Glenconner, author and friend to the royal family, supported an NSPCC fundraising luncheon in Ely and promoted her new book Lady In Waiting. Picture: NSPCC/KIM HUGHES

Risk is an essential part of life – could it help you save?

Don't gamble with your life savings, says Peter Sharkey. Picture: Getty Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists