Author Lady Glenconner gives royal speech at NSPCC luncheon

PUBLISHED: 10:00 15 December 2019

Lady Anne Glenconner, author and friend to the royal family, supported an NSPCC fundraising luncheon in Ely and promoted her new book Lady In Waiting. Picture: NSPCC/KIM HUGHES

Archant

The NSPCC Ely committee was given an insight into the Royal Family by special guest speaker Lady Anne Glanconner.

The author and friend of the Royal Family was at the committee's fundraising luncheon to talk about her Lady in Waiting: My Life in the Shadow of the Crown.

Known as a close friend and lady-in-waiting to Princess Margaret, her speech discussed her close relationship with The Queen, the princess and how her book was inspired by the TV series The Crown.

She also spoke about her friendship with Helena Bonham-Carter, who is currently playing Princess Margaret and sought out Lady Anne to help her portray the princess.

The money raised will support campaigns including Speak Out, Stay Safe which teaches children to recognise the signs of abuse and speak out to a trusted adult. Lady Anne said: "I have supported many children's charities throughout my life and the NSPCC is well known for all its good work."

Sylvia Farmer, chairwoman of Ely Dining Club, said: "We strongly believe in all the work the NSPCC do and want to support it as much as we possibly can.

"The funds we have raised will go a long way to aiding children that have been subjected to abuse and neglect and we hope that every penny will go towards making a positive difference to their lives."

