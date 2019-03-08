Meet Sutton youngster CJ, aged six, who hopes to raise awareness of climate change with hand-drawn pro recycling posters

Six-year-old CJ Brandon from Sutton (pictured) hopes to raise awareness of climate change with his hand-made posters. Picture: Supplied/CJ Environment Challenge Supplied/CJ Environment Challenge

A youngster from East Cambridgeshire hopes to raise awareness of climate change by plastering his hand-made posters all around the UK.

Six-year-old CJ Brandon, of Sutton, creates pro recycling posters during his spare time.

CJ, who is home educated by mum Hannah, has already secured placements all over Sutton, Ely, Cambridge and even as far as Halifax.

He is now calling on local councils and councillors to help promote the message and encourage locals to put their rubbish in the bin.

Hannah, 25, said: "He [CJ] has always noticed rubbish on the floor and asks me why it's there and why no one picks up after themselves.

"When I take him out on educational trips he can see the wildlife struggling with rubbish in the way, he wasn't happy and asked to do a project."

CJ's first design purely focused on recycling and encouraged readers to 'reduce, reuse, recycle' alongside eye catching images drawn by himself.

Hannah added: "I told him all of the information and then he writes it. We have had lots of support from businesses in Ely who have agreed to display his posters.

"He always says can I do more. We have messaged lots of councils and have even had one of his posters up in council building in Halifax."

CJ, who is also vegetarian, has agreed with the Woodland Trust to display his artwork on their social media pages.

Some of CJ's designs are on display in libraries throughout Cambridgeshire, including Ely and Cambridge.

The mother-of-two added: "Many of the people he asked were happy to display them and thought it was admirable that a boy so young cared so much.

"CJ then asked how 'everyone' could see his posters and join in with his challenge. This is why we decided to ask all councils and libraries in the UK to display them.

"He has also created a challenge for people to take on if they find one of his six designs. This can be found on his Facebook."

Along with his three-year-old brother, CJ now goes around different cities with his parents to see if he can spot some of his posters.

To follow CJ's journey and to find out more information, visit his Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/CJEnvironmentChallenge/

