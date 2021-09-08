Sisters’ sponsored walk for the RSPCA
- Credit: Kate Muncaster
An eight-year-old girl and her seven-year-old sister have taken part in a sponsored walk with the money raised going to animal rescue and welfare.
Lacie and Lilly-Mai Earwaker from Ely took part in the 2.3 mile walk from Witchford to Ely on Sunday (September 5).
The girls are donating the money raised to the RSPCA.
“RSPCA especially needs help from the extra strain the Covid pandemic has caused,” they said.
So far, the girls have raised £172.
The money donated by individuals like Lacie and Lilly-Mai will support the charity in pushing the law to improve the welfare on animals on farms, in labs, in the wild, in paddocks and in homes.
The girls’ mother, Kate Muncaster, said: “The girls went round with clipboards and donation tins asking people to kindly sponsor them.”
Lacie and Lilly-Mai would like to thank residents of Wheatsheaf Close in Ely for their kind donations.