Published: 5:53 PM May 14, 2021

Ely artist Kristin Bailey hopes to make her creative dreams come true as she turns her Notes to Treasure lockdown 'art retreat' into a business. - Credit: Kristin Bailey

An Ely artist hopes to make her creative dreams come true as she turns her lockdown 'art retreat' into a business.

Kristin Bailey's Notes to Treasure project has been possible thanks to the government's new enterprise allowance scheme.

Her business will be used to sell her framed original art, which she makes by hand.

The wooden canvas and frame is made to order in frames.

Kristin, who describes herself as an abstract intuitive artist, said: "I’m so very excited and grateful to have been picked.

"It’s such a great foundation and start to my little business."

"Being a single mum on employment and support allowance, it’s an exciting and nerve-racking time.

"Bbut my hope and aim is to achieve getting off benefits to support myself and my two young sons.

"I also am in the process of designing some beautiful home products using my artwork as a fabric print. This will include occasional chairs, footstools and more."

Her work has also made the final selection stages of The Institute for East Anglian Artists (IEA) Annual Exhibition, which is at The Gallery in Holt from May 14-25.