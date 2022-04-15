News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Gallery

Dramatic images capture Konik ponies in full flight

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 7:00 AM April 15, 2022
Wild Konik Ponies sparring at Wicken Fen

Konik ponies captured in full flight at Wicken Fen Nature Reserve as the foaling season begins. - Credit: Terry Harris

For these Konik ponies, spectacular sparring in a fight for dominance has become very much the norm when foaling season hits. 

The ponies at Wicken Fen Nature Reserve are captured sparring and play-fighting, which is thought to be natural behaviour during the mating season. 

Carol Laidlaw, grazing ranger at Wicken Fen, said these dramatic scenes “aren’t a commonplace event in herd life. 

“During the mating season, males can engage in sparring, which is a natural part of their behaviour.” 

Konik ponies in action at Wicken Fen

Konik ponies captured in full flight at Wicken Fen Nature Reserve as the foaling season begins. - Credit: Terry Harris

Konik ponies at Wicken Fen Nature Reserve

Konik ponies captured in full flight at Wicken Fen Nature Reserve as the foaling season begins. - Credit: Terry Harris

It is thought to be rare to see the Konik ponies, who first arrived in Wicken in 2001, in action. 

“Horses spend most of their time grazing, sleeping and forming bonds with one another,” said Ms Laidlaw. 

“Horses aren’t territorial, but the lead males of a family group will keep other males away through displaying and sparring. 

Konik ponies at Wicken Fen

Konik ponies captured in full flight at Wicken Fen Nature Reserve as the foaling season begins. - Credit: Terry Harris

Konik ponies at Wicken Fen Nature Reserve

Konik ponies captured in full flight at Wicken Fen Nature Reserve as the foaling season begins. - Credit: Terry Harris

Konik ponies at Wicken Fen Nature Reserve

Konik ponies captured in full flight at Wicken Fen Nature Reserve as the foaling season begins. - Credit: Terry Harris

Most Read

  1. 1 Entrepreneur Tyler, 13, ‘extremely happy’ with new car washing business
  2. 2 Recap: A14 closed at Cambridge due to 'police incident'
  3. 3 'Beautiful' and 'inspirational' St Neots mum dies in 'hit and run' in Wigan
  1. 4 Take a look inside this £695k Grade II-listed former pub in Ely
  2. 5 Champagne all the way for major upgrade at July Racecourse
  3. 6 Four injured in A142 Ely Road three vehicle crash
  4. 7 Inspector rules fence 'particularly intrusive' and must come down
  5. 8 Town council face rise in costs for Market Place enhancements
  6. 9 Artist hopes gallery brings normality after two-year absence
  7. 10 Kane Mitchell's arrival in family home sparked spiral of violence

”At a younger age, males often play fight and nip each other’s feet out from one another, as part of their development.” 

Konik ponies at Wicken Fen

Konik ponies captured in full flight at Wicken Fen Nature Reserve as the foaling season begins. - Credit: Terry Harris

Konik ponies at Wicken Fen Nature Reserve

Konik ponies captured in full flight at Wicken Fen Nature Reserve as the foaling season begins. - Credit: Terry Harris

Konik ponies at Wicken Fen

Konik ponies captured in full flight at Wicken Fen Nature Reserve as the foaling season begins. - Credit: Terry Harris

Wicken Fen
Horses
Ely News

Don't Miss

Lisle Lane is reportedly blocked by police and firefighters in Ely this afternoon (April 9).

Cambs Live News | Updated

Firefighters and police block Lisle Lane after reported crash in Ely

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
The A10 in Ely has mile long delays due to an accident. 

Cambs Live News | Updated

Ely delays eased after accident on A10

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
Closed BP garage in Soham this morning (April 10).

Cambs Live News

Forecourts forced shut as fuel supply runs dry at Soham near Ely

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Enhance

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Dentist extracts permission to move to business park

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon