Video
Konik ponies fight for dominance as foaling season begins
- Credit: © Terry Harris
Dramatic photographs show Wicken Nature Reserve’s Konik ponies fighting for dominance in front of the picturesque Fenland backdrop as foaling season begins.
Snapper Terry Harris captured the moment at the National Trust site in Wicken near Ely as the powerful Polish ponies reared up on their hind legs.
Carol Laidlaw, grazing ranger at Wicken Fen, said: “During the mating season, males can engage in sparring, which is a natural part of their behaviour, it dissipates quickly with very few injuries.
“Horses aren’t territorial, but the lead males of a family group will keep other males away through displaying and sparring.
“At a younger age, males often play fight and nip each other’s feet out from one another, as part of their development.”
You may also want to watch:
She said that while the display looks “spectacular” it is not a common event in herd life, adding: “Horses spend most of their time grazing, sleeping and forming bonds with one another.”
Most Read
- 1 Health and safety forces urgent demolition of Mepal Outdoor Centre
- 2 Man called 999 nineteen times in 20 days to abuse and threaten call handlers
- 3 Shed set alight in evening blaze
- 4 Channel 4’s The Dog House – filmed at Wood Green – returns in March
- 5 Kirk, 18, has university course paid for thanks to farming bursary
- 6 Staff tackle 1,000-mile trek in bid to boost pupils' chances
- 7 Footballer 'in no place to help myself' describes painful road to recovery
- 8 Crusaders hope bold plans can revolutionise women's game
- 9 Councillors decide Mayor is no angel as they ban him from running pub