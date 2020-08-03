CCTV released after knifepoint robbery at the One Stop store in Littleport

Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to following a knifepoint robbery at the One Stop in Wisbech Road.

A member of staff pressed a panic alarm at One Stop in Wisbech Road during the incident at about 6.30pm yesterday (August 2).

The alarm was raised after a man entered the store and filled his pockets with scratch cards before threatening two members of staff, one woman in her 40s and another in her teens, with a knife and demanded cash.

The man fled the shop in the direction of Pont’s Hill.

Detective Sergeant Emma Garwood, who is investigating from Cambridgeshire Police, said: “This was an extremely distressing incident for the two shop workers.

“The man tried his best to cover his identity using somewhat of a distinctive hat.

“I would urge anybody who has any information about the incident, or saw a man wearing a similar looking hat in the area at the time, to get in touch as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone with information should contact police either by speaking to a web-chat operator through the Cambs Police website quoting 35/51553/20. Alternatively, call 101.