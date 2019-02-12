Advanced search

Jail for failed knifepoint robber who threatened shop staff

PUBLISHED: 15:54 14 February 2019

Dean Gripton, who tried to rob a shop at knifepoint and shouted threats at staff, has been jailed for ten years. Picture: CAMBRIDGSHIRE POLICE.

A man who tried to rob a shop at knifepoint and shouted threats at staff - despite being recently released from prison - has been jailed for ten years.

Dean Gripton, 31, entered Sainsbury’s, in Sidney Street, Cambridge, carrying a black duffle bag at about 7pm on September 14 last year.

He walked up to a till and pulled out a bread knife, still in its packaging.

As he removed the plastic wrapper he shouted “you know what this is, get the money out of the tills”.

Customers fled the store as he held the knife towards staff, shouting threats and demands for money.

No money was handed over and the shop security guard eventually managed to calm Gripton down before police officers arrived.

Gripton, who had recently been released from prison, pleaded guilty to charges of attempted robbery and possessing a knife in public.

Gripton, of no fixed abode, was sentenced yesterday at Cambridge Crown Court.

DC Karen Lunn said: “I would like to applaud the bravery of the store staff who stepped in to calm Gripton.

“We will not tolerate knife crime in Cambridgeshire and we will continue to do all we can to bring those who carry a knife to justice.”

