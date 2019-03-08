Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Knife handed in to Ely Police as family is issued with a panic alarm

PUBLISHED: 15:56 08 April 2019

Knife surrendered to East Cambs Police. Picture: EAST CAMBS COPS

Knife surrendered to East Cambs Police. Picture: EAST CAMBS COPS

Archant

A large kitchen knife was handed in to police after a man armed himself following a dispute.

His family have now been issued with a panic alarm as a result.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “This large kitchen knife was handed in to our officers from the Community Action Team (CAT) on Saturday evening (6).

“The team acted on intelligence which suggested that a resident in East Cambridgeshire had armed himself with the knife after a previous dispute.

“Two officers visited the man and spoke to him in detail about the risks around carrying knives and the circumstances of the ongoing dispute.

“The man willingly surrendered the knife. He and his family have been referred to the National Monitoring Online service, who will instead issue them with a panic alarm.”

The incident has prompted police to issue a plea to anybody who knows people who carry weapons, saying public information can help more than people think – it could even save a life.

• Do you know someone who carries a weapon? Police urge residents to help tackle serious street-based violence and report it by calling 101 or visiting www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Most Read

Eighteen-year-old woman facing murder trial

A woman is due to stand trial accused of murdering a man in Peterborough. Filip Jaskiewicz was found dead in a car in Oakdale Avenue, Stanground, on the morning of Sunday October 21, last year. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Knife handed in to Ely Police as family is issued with a panic alarm

Knife surrendered to East Cambs Police. Picture: EAST CAMBS COPS

Stolen equipment worth thousands recovered by police

Stolen equipment worth thousands of pounds recovered by police. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Free entry to first day of racing at Newmarket for Ely residents

Ely residents are being offered free entry to the first day of racing at Newmarket on Tuesday April 16. Previously the offer was open only to Newmarket residents but the whole CB postcode area can now take advantage.

‘She worked miracles’: Soham nurse who saved 75 servicemen as ship sunk during D-Day invasion to be commemorated on Normandy memorial

Soham nurse who saved 75 servicemen as ship sunk during D-Day invasion to be commemorated on Normandy memorial. Picture: CHRISTINE FULLER/ NORMANDY MEMORIAL TRUST/ ROLL OF HONOUR

Most Read

Eighteen-year-old woman facing murder trial

A woman is due to stand trial accused of murdering a man in Peterborough. Filip Jaskiewicz was found dead in a car in Oakdale Avenue, Stanground, on the morning of Sunday October 21, last year. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Knife handed in to Ely Police as family is issued with a panic alarm

Knife surrendered to East Cambs Police. Picture: EAST CAMBS COPS

Stolen equipment worth thousands recovered by police

Stolen equipment worth thousands of pounds recovered by police. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Free entry to first day of racing at Newmarket for Ely residents

Ely residents are being offered free entry to the first day of racing at Newmarket on Tuesday April 16. Previously the offer was open only to Newmarket residents but the whole CB postcode area can now take advantage.

‘She worked miracles’: Soham nurse who saved 75 servicemen as ship sunk during D-Day invasion to be commemorated on Normandy memorial

Soham nurse who saved 75 servicemen as ship sunk during D-Day invasion to be commemorated on Normandy memorial. Picture: CHRISTINE FULLER/ NORMANDY MEMORIAL TRUST/ ROLL OF HONOUR

Latest from the Ely Standard

Up to £39,000 a year on offer to a brace of PR specialists who help deliver Mayor James Palmer’s combined authority message

Mayor James Palmer who is embarking on ambition projects like the new transport system for Cambridge 9right) is now looking for two PR gurus to get the combined authority message across. Picture ARCHANT

Knife handed in to Ely Police as family is issued with a panic alarm

Knife surrendered to East Cambs Police. Picture: EAST CAMBS COPS

‘She worked miracles’: Soham nurse who saved 75 servicemen as ship sunk during D-Day invasion to be commemorated on Normandy memorial

Soham nurse who saved 75 servicemen as ship sunk during D-Day invasion to be commemorated on Normandy memorial. Picture: CHRISTINE FULLER/ NORMANDY MEMORIAL TRUST/ ROLL OF HONOUR

Purge on plastics in East Cambridgeshire reduces amount sent to landfill by 40 tonnes over the past year

Plastic waste sent to landfill reduced by 40 tonnes in East Cambridgeshire in one year. Picture: MALI MAENDER.

Council leader Steve Count cleared of conduct allegations arising from motion to give up part of their allowances in solidarity with pay cut for staff

Cllr Sebastian Kindersley (left) alleged Cllr Steve Count, the leader of Cambs County Council, had breached the council code of conduct. But an investigation has ruled otherwise and cleared Cllr Count of all alegations. Picture; ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists