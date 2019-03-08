Knife handed in to Ely Police as family is issued with a panic alarm

A large kitchen knife was handed in to police after a man armed himself following a dispute.

His family have now been issued with a panic alarm as a result.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “This large kitchen knife was handed in to our officers from the Community Action Team (CAT) on Saturday evening (6).

“The team acted on intelligence which suggested that a resident in East Cambridgeshire had armed himself with the knife after a previous dispute.

“Two officers visited the man and spoke to him in detail about the risks around carrying knives and the circumstances of the ongoing dispute.

“The man willingly surrendered the knife. He and his family have been referred to the National Monitoring Online service, who will instead issue them with a panic alarm.”

The incident has prompted police to issue a plea to anybody who knows people who carry weapons, saying public information can help more than people think – it could even save a life.

• Do you know someone who carries a weapon? Police urge residents to help tackle serious street-based violence and report it by calling 101 or visiting www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.