Knife crime more than doubles in East Cambridgeshire over the past two years

Knife crime offences in East Cambridgeshire have more than doubled in the past two years - but there's been one less in Fenland.

Cambridgeshire Police say that there has been a 150 per cent increase with 15 crimes taking place in East Cambridgeshire from August 2018 to 2019 compared to just six from August 2017 to 2018.

It comes as knife crime figures across the whole of Cambridgeshire rose by nearly 10 per cent last year from 263 to 289, despite being below the national average in the UK.

Meanwhile in Fenland there was a decrease by one offence from 19 to 18.

Officers in the county will be joining others across the country next week in an operation to tackle a rise in knife crime.

The week-long initiative, aimed at taking weapons off the streets and tackling associated offending, includes an amnesty where members of the public can hand in knives without fear of prosecution.

They will be visiting schools to talk about knife crime and test purchases will be carried out at retail outlets.

From Monday (September 16) to the following Monday, knife surrender bins will be located at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough and Parkside Police Station in Cambridge.

Inspector Matt Snow said: "This amnesty provides us with an excellent opportunity to join with colleagues across the country to get knives off the streets.

"Knives ruin lives and it's important we are doing all we can to tackle the issue. Please make use of the knife surrender bins next week - you could save a life.

"It's important that we're talking to young people about the dangers of carrying knives and the potentially devastating consequences.

"I'd urge the family and friends of people who carry knives to encourage them to make use of the amnesty."

It is illegal to:

- sell a knife of any kind to anyone under 18 years old.

- carry a knife in public without good reason - unless it's a knife with a folding blade three inches long (7.62 cm) or less, eg a Swiss Army knife

- carry, buy or sell any type of banned knife

- use any knife in a threatening way (even a legal knife, such as a Swiss army knife)

The maximum penalty for an adult carrying a knife is four years in prison and a fine of £5,000.

Anyone who knows someone who carries a knife can report it anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/