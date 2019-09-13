Advanced search

Knife crime more than doubles in East Cambridgeshire over the past two years

13 September, 2019 - 16:25
Knife crime offences in East Cambridgeshire have more than doubled in the past two years  but theres been one less in Fenland. This picture shows knives handed in to Cambs Police following their last amnesty event. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Knife crime offences in East Cambridgeshire have more than doubled in the past two years  but theres been one less in Fenland. This picture shows knives handed in to Cambs Police following their last amnesty event. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Archant

Knife crime offences in East Cambridgeshire have more than doubled in the past two years - but there's been one less in Fenland.

Cambridgeshire Police say that there has been a 150 per cent increase with 15 crimes taking place in East Cambridgeshire from August 2018 to 2019 compared to just six from August 2017 to 2018.

It comes as knife crime figures across the whole of Cambridgeshire rose by nearly 10 per cent last year from 263 to 289, despite being below the national average in the UK.

Meanwhile in Fenland there was a decrease by one offence from 19 to 18.

Officers in the county will be joining others across the country next week in an operation to tackle a rise in knife crime.

The week-long initiative, aimed at taking weapons off the streets and tackling associated offending, includes an amnesty where members of the public can hand in knives without fear of prosecution.

They will be visiting schools to talk about knife crime and test purchases will be carried out at retail outlets.

From Monday (September 16) to the following Monday, knife surrender bins will be located at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough and Parkside Police Station in Cambridge.

Inspector Matt Snow said: "This amnesty provides us with an excellent opportunity to join with colleagues across the country to get knives off the streets.

You may also want to watch:

"Knives ruin lives and it's important we are doing all we can to tackle the issue. Please make use of the knife surrender bins next week - you could save a life.

"It's important that we're talking to young people about the dangers of carrying knives and the potentially devastating consequences.

"I'd urge the family and friends of people who carry knives to encourage them to make use of the amnesty."

It is illegal to:

- sell a knife of any kind to anyone under 18 years old.

- carry a knife in public without good reason - unless it's a knife with a folding blade three inches long (7.62 cm) or less, eg a Swiss Army knife

- carry, buy or sell any type of banned knife

- use any knife in a threatening way (even a legal knife, such as a Swiss army knife)

The maximum penalty for an adult carrying a knife is four years in prison and a fine of £5,000.

Anyone who knows someone who carries a knife can report it anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Most Read

Wetherspoon confirms it is to open in Ely - St Mary’s Street to be the venue

Wetherspoon will oipen in this Grade II listed former boarding house for King's Ely students subject to planning consent. Picture; GOOGLE

Five remaining community waste recycling centres - in Soham, Ely, Cheveley and Chippenham - set to be closed by East Cambs Council

WRONG:Video tapes put into the dry recycling bin. Picrture; EAST CAMBS COUN CIL

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

County council trading arm This Land says 550 homes for Soham on track - but new report reveals growing list of financial pressures

Soham Eastern Gateway: The development will provide up to 575 homes, including affordable housing, as well as a new GP surgery, commercial spaces, a nursery, and open, green and play spaces for all Soham residents. Images are from a YouTuibe 'fly through' created by This Land Ltd. Picture; THIS LAND LTD

Woman three times over legal alcohol limit banned from driving after mounting the pavement and grass verges in Ely

Paula Smith of Little Downham has been banned from driving after being three times over the legal alcohol limit. Picture: Google Maps / Earth 3D

Most Read

Wetherspoon confirms it is to open in Ely - St Mary’s Street to be the venue

Wetherspoon will oipen in this Grade II listed former boarding house for King's Ely students subject to planning consent. Picture; GOOGLE

Five remaining community waste recycling centres - in Soham, Ely, Cheveley and Chippenham - set to be closed by East Cambs Council

WRONG:Video tapes put into the dry recycling bin. Picrture; EAST CAMBS COUN CIL

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

County council trading arm This Land says 550 homes for Soham on track - but new report reveals growing list of financial pressures

Soham Eastern Gateway: The development will provide up to 575 homes, including affordable housing, as well as a new GP surgery, commercial spaces, a nursery, and open, green and play spaces for all Soham residents. Images are from a YouTuibe 'fly through' created by This Land Ltd. Picture; THIS LAND LTD

Woman three times over legal alcohol limit banned from driving after mounting the pavement and grass verges in Ely

Paula Smith of Little Downham has been banned from driving after being three times over the legal alcohol limit. Picture: Google Maps / Earth 3D

Latest from the Ely Standard

‘People probably think I’m barking mad’: Ely pooch owner with nearly 10,000 followers on social media nominated at Animal Star Awards

Following Sage�s Way: A well-known East Cambs pooch who died in 2016 has had his online legacy continued in the form of three new pups. They are all nominated for a top prize at this year�s Animal Star Awards. Picture: Supplied

Knife crime more than doubles in East Cambridgeshire over the past two years

Knife crime offences in East Cambridgeshire have more than doubled in the past two years  but theres been one less in Fenland. This picture shows knives handed in to Cambs Police following their last amnesty event. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Pallets and boxes fire spreads to barn in Little Downham

A large number of pallets and boxes have caught fire in Little Downham spreading to a nearby barn. Picture: JACKIE YATES

Say hello to the new city ranger - appointed to keep Ely tidy

Kerry Edmondson-Brown, who is the new city ranger in Ely, can now be spotted out and about in the city centre. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Concerns over knife crime and drugs in Soham raised at police meeting

Concerns over knife crime and drugs in Soham raised at police meeting. Picture: CAMBS POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists