No arrests despite drugs and knife found in east Cambridgeshire house raids
PUBLISHED: 16:29 10 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:29 10 June 2020
No arrests have been made despite the discovery of a knife and class B drugs in a day of house raids in east Cambridgeshire.
Neighbourhood police officers were executing warrants in Littleport on Tuesday, June 9 when they made the discoveries.
Officers raided properties in Friars Way and Cornfield Way and seized a number of items, including the knife and cannabis.
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “On the morning of June 9 the East Cambs neighbourhood team were executing warrants in Littleport.
“Cannabis and a knife were among the items seized. No arrests were made.
“If you suspect drug dealing in your area, please call us on 101 or report online, anonymously, www.cambs.police.uk/report.”
One resident said: “All you have to do is walk through Littleport and you can smell all the cannabis.”
Another added: Well done to you all, keep up the good work. It needs to be sorted out in Littleport.”
