No arrests despite drugs and knife found in east Cambridgeshire house raids

Police raided homes in Littleport on June 9 and discovered cannabis and a knife. No arrests were made. Picture: Policing East Cambridgeshire Archant

No arrests have been made despite the discovery of a knife and class B drugs in a day of house raids in east Cambridgeshire.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police raided homes in Littleport on June 9 and discovered cannabis and a knife. No arrests were made. Picture: Policing East Cambridgeshire Police raided homes in Littleport on June 9 and discovered cannabis and a knife. No arrests were made. Picture: Policing East Cambridgeshire

Neighbourhood police officers were executing warrants in Littleport on Tuesday, June 9 when they made the discoveries.

Officers raided properties in Friars Way and Cornfield Way and seized a number of items, including the knife and cannabis.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “On the morning of June 9 the East Cambs neighbourhood team were executing warrants in Littleport.

“Cannabis and a knife were among the items seized. No arrests were made.

Police raided homes in Littleport on June 9 and discovered cannabis and a knife. No arrests were made. Picture: Policing East Cambridgeshire Police raided homes in Littleport on June 9 and discovered cannabis and a knife. No arrests were made. Picture: Policing East Cambridgeshire

“If you suspect drug dealing in your area, please call us on 101 or report online, anonymously, www.cambs.police.uk/report.”

One resident said: “All you have to do is walk through Littleport and you can smell all the cannabis.”

Another added: Well done to you all, keep up the good work. It needs to be sorted out in Littleport.”

Police raided homes in Littleport on June 9 and discovered cannabis and a knife. No arrests were made. Picture: Policing East Cambridgeshire Police raided homes in Littleport on June 9 and discovered cannabis and a knife. No arrests were made. Picture: Policing East Cambridgeshire

Police raided homes in Littleport on June 9 and discovered cannabis and a knife. No arrests were made. Picture: Policing East Cambridgeshire Police raided homes in Littleport on June 9 and discovered cannabis and a knife. No arrests were made. Picture: Policing East Cambridgeshire

Police raided homes in Littleport on June 9 and discovered cannabis and a knife. No arrests were made. Picture: Policing East Cambridgeshire Police raided homes in Littleport on June 9 and discovered cannabis and a knife. No arrests were made. Picture: Policing East Cambridgeshire

Police raided homes in Littleport on June 9 and discovered cannabis and a knife. No arrests were made. Picture: Policing East Cambridgeshire Police raided homes in Littleport on June 9 and discovered cannabis and a knife. No arrests were made. Picture: Policing East Cambridgeshire

You may also want to watch: