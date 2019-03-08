Advanced search

Back of the net for Cottenham girls football team who score a new kit

PUBLISHED: 17:07 10 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:07 10 April 2019

Bellway sponsor new football kit for Cotttenham football team. Bellways Heather Markham (right) with Cottenham Colts Under 12s team and their coaches, David Burkett (left) and Simon Rose. Picture: BELLWAY

Bellway sponsor new football kit for Cotttenham football team. Bellways Heather Markham (right) with Cottenham Colts Under 12s team and their coaches, David Burkett (left) and Simon Rose. Picture: BELLWAY

A football team in Cottenham has scored a new kit thanks to a local house builder.

Cottenham United Colts received their striking new kit from Bellway, which has sponsored the Under 12s girls’ team.

Bellway is building a range of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes at its nearby Bower Place development, off Oakington Road.

David Burkett, lead coach at the club, said: “We are very grateful for this kind donation from Bellway.

“The girls are so pleased with their new kits, and they have been extremely excited to wear them on the pitch.

“This club has given so many children the chance to play football and donations such as this one help us to continue to offer them this opportunity.”

Elaine Brown, sales manager for Bellway Homes, said: “Cottenham United Colts is a key part of the community in the village, so we are really pleased to be able to provide the girls’ team with new kits.

“As a housebuilder, we are committed to supporting local groups within the areas in which we build new homes, and we are looking forward to continuing to build on our relationship with the club.”

