Students fill dozens of shoeboxes with ‘festive goodies’ and donate them to foodbank

Year 12 students at Kings Ely donated dozens of shoeboxes filled with festive goodies to Ely Foodbank. Picture: Supplied Archant

A handful of community-spirited students have donated dozens of shoeboxes filled with “festive goodies” to the local foodbank.

Year 12 pupils at King’s Ely launched their Christmas shoebox appeal earlier this year and set out to fill as many empty boxes as possible.

The sixth form girls from Withburga House group all chipped in and managed to fill 35 boxes with food items, treats and small toys and games.

Sue-Ellen Godde, housemistress of Withburga, said: “The girls and their families have been so generous and thoughtful with their shoeboxes.

“We hope this brings some joy to families in this time of need.

“The foodbank volunteers were overwhelmed by the girls’ generosity and were very grateful to receive so many shoeboxes.

“Thank you to the Year 12 girls for launching this initiative and driving it with the other forms, and Mr Atkinson for organising this with the foodbank.”

To make a donation, visit: www.ely.foodbank.org.uk/