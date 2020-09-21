Teacher’s 300-mile charity cycle challenge in memory of her aunt

King’s Ely teacher Claire Gilbert has raised more than £700 ahead of a 300-mile charity cycle ride in memory of her aunt. Picture: KING'S ELY Archant

A teacher at King’s Ely has raised more than £700 ahead of a 300-mile charity cycle ride in memory of her aunt.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

King?s Ely teacher Claire Gilbert has raised more than £700 ahead of a 300-mile charity cycle ride in memory of her aunt. Picture: KING'S ELY King?s Ely teacher Claire Gilbert has raised more than £700 ahead of a 300-mile charity cycle ride in memory of her aunt. Picture: KING'S ELY

Claire Gilbert is taking on the challenge this month to raise as much money as she can for Cancer Research UK in memory of Phyllis Broussard.

The biology and French teacher, who is also the school’s ‘wellbeing lead’, said: “I’m not a cyclist, so this is a challenge in the truest sense of the word.

You may also want to watch:

“I’ve logged 255 miles so far this month, some on tiny country lanes, some on busy roads that I won’t attempt again, a couple of miles through muddy fields.

“It is an exhilarating experience to see progress and to know I’m reaching my weekly goals by persevering at the end of a long teaching day, or when I need to squeeze in a few miles in early morning even though I’ve had boarding duty the night before.

“I want to raise money for life-saving research and help bring forward the day when all cancers are cured.”

To sponsor Claire or for more information about her challenge, visit her fundraising page.