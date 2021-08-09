News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Budding photographers Ivana and Francesca win national honours

Daniel Mason

Published: 3:58 PM August 9, 2021    Updated: 4:08 PM August 9, 2021
King's Ely students wins national photography competition

King's Ely student Ivana Peat's winning entry in the Beyond the Frame competition. - Credit: King's Ely

Two budding photographers have come out on top in a national competition. 

Ivana Peat of King’s Ely Senior won the age 11-15 category in this year’s Beyond the Frame competition organised by Norwich University of the Arts. 

There was also success for Francesca Stevens, also in year 11 at King’s Ely, as she won the Judge’s Choice award. 

More than 250 photography students from across the UK took part in the competition, where King’s Ely saw five of its pupils’ work shortlisted for the awards. 

King's Ely student wins judge's choice photography award

Francesca Stevens' winning entry for the Judge's Choice award. - Credit: King's Ely

A spokesperson for King’s Ely said: “We are over the moon. For winning the age 11-15 category, Ivana will receive a Canon EOS M50 camera.  

“For winning the Judge's Choice Award, Francesca will receive a signed copy of ‘99x99s’ by Luke Stevenson.” 

The school’s latest triumphs come after sixth form student Lucas Edevane won the 2021 Ilford Photo UK student photography competition, where more than 200 photography students submitted entries. 

