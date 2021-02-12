Published: 2:12 PM February 12, 2021

Twenty-nine students at King's Ely from year four to 12 achieved either merit or distinction in their Trinity College London exams. - Credit: King's Ely

Students from King’s Ely refused to let Covid-19 restrictions faze them after they produced an impressive performance in their latest exams.

Twenty-nine students from year four to year 12 sat Trinity College London (TCL) exams in speech and drama, performing text, musical theatre and action, claiming 24 distinctions and five merits.

Students performed their pieces through video camera rather than in person as part of the exams set by TCL, a leading international exam board which focuses on the assessment of communicative and performance skills.

The pupils that sat the exams were: Erica Bliss, Sienna Burley, Olivia Fuster Ruiz, Thomas Gandy, Arabella Guyer, Kira Hazelwood, Elly Hakansson-Harvey, Libby Hills, William Hutton, George Jobe, Isabell John, David Keene, Cate Kerr, William Kirkup, Lili-Rose Merrifield, Alexander New, Selina Rahman, Catherine Raynes, Harriet Roscoe, Claudia Savory, Georgina Schosland, Chloe Skoulding, Harriet Smith, Evie Staples, Stefanie Theori, Olivia Thomas, Lily Turner, Rose Turner and Olivia Williams.

Matthew Cammelle, Trinity speech and drama teacher at King’s Ely, said: “They all did fantastically well and should be proud of themselves.”