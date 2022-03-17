Student, 17, winner in national fashion design contest

A ‘talented’ fashion and textile design student is celebrating victory after winning a category in a ‘prestigious’ fashion design competition.

17-year-old John-Oswald Crichton, who attends King’s Ely, was one of eight fashion and textile students at the school to be shortlisted in the national stitch festival dressmaking competition held in London on March 3-6.

John-Oswald was voted the winner of the ‘eveningwear teenage’ category with a ‘stunning’ garment he produced.

Speaking about his win, John-Oswald said: “I am delighted to have won, especially in a category which has so many strong entries.”

John-Oswald's dress was modelled on the catwalk by fellow student, Thea Allinson.

John-Oswald Crichton's winning garment that won him the 'eveningwear teenage' category in the national stitch festival dressmaking competition. - Credit: King's Ely

“It was such a fulfilling experience to see my garment on the catwalk and it was great to see it move on the human form, as well as seeing the reactions from the crowds,” he said.

“I don’t think I will ever forget the experience!”

John-Oswald was shortlisted alongside Maria Jago La Cuerda, Emilia Decker, Kitty Carr-Lake, Disa Hellyer, Elanda Cundy, Chloe Skoulding and Meghana Gurung.

Five of the eight King's Ely students shortlisted in the stitch festival dressmaking competition. - Credit: King's Ely

King's Ely student Kitty Carr-Lake with her stitch festival dressmaking competition entry. - Credit: King's Ely



