School staff raise £3,000 for Arthur Rank Hospice Charity at virtual run
- Credit: King’s Ely
Members of staff at King’s Ely school have raised more than £3,000 for a hospice charity by completing a virtual run challenge.
The 23 staff members completed the ‘Run Everyone 2021’ which was launched by the people behind the TTP Cambridge Half Marathon.
A spokesperson said: “Our mission was to run or walk as far as we could during March, and we managed to clock up an impressive 4,285 kilometres.
“Thanks to the support of family and friends, the intrepid team – the ‘King’s Ely Runners’ – have raised more than £3,300 for Arthur Rank.”
The hospice supports people living in Cambridgeshire with an advanced serious illness or a life-limiting condition – and those in need of end-of-life care.
You may also want to watch:
The team was made up of Chanre Bond, Daniel Everest, Elisabeth Tyrrell, Gary Williams, Helen Melville, Helen Ost, Hugh James and Jonathan Shaw.
Jonny Smith, Liz Topping, Lorraine Oldham, Loveday Perceval-Maxwell, Melanie Hughes, Michael Batty, Natasha Hobbs, Neil Porter-Thaw, Nell Bond, Nick Huntington, Patrick Green, Richard Oliver, Simon Blake, Stephen Greenish and Susannah Huse.
To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/team/KERunners
Most Read
- 1 'Cash strapped' force picks up bill for 120 Boat Race police
- 2 Person hit by train between Cambridge and Ely
- 3 Team 'work since dawn' to decorate high street
- 4 Rats spotted around overflowing bins in Ely
- 5 Coffee company's stolen generator found as business continues to thrive
- 6 Rare vintage and classic vehicles to go under the hammer
- 7 Alligator-owning farmer stars in new Ross Kemp ITV documentary
- 8 'Disgusted and horrified' by anti-Semitic graffiti
- 9 Man wanted on recall to prison - have you seen him?
- 10 'Not fair' refuse lorries put at risk from badly maintained private road