School staff raise £3,000 for Arthur Rank Hospice Charity at virtual run

Harry Rutter

Published: 11:48 AM April 8, 2021    Updated: 11:50 AM April 8, 2021
King’s Ely virtual run

Members of staff at King’s Ely school have raised more than £3,000 for a hospice charity by completing a virtual run challenge.  

The 23 staff members completed the ‘Run Everyone 2021’ which was launched by the people behind the TTP Cambridge Half Marathon.  

A spokesperson said: “Our mission was to run or walk as far as we could during March, and we managed to clock up an impressive 4,285 kilometres. 

“Thanks to the support of family and friends, the intrepid team – the ‘King’s Ely Runners’ – have raised more than £3,300 for Arthur Rank.” 

The hospice supports people living in Cambridgeshire with an advanced serious illness or a life-limiting condition – and those in need of end-of-life care. 

The team was made up of Chanre Bond, Daniel Everest, Elisabeth Tyrrell, Gary Williams, Helen Melville, Helen Ost, Hugh James and Jonathan Shaw. 

Jonny Smith, Liz Topping, Lorraine Oldham, Loveday Perceval-Maxwell, Melanie Hughes, Michael Batty, Natasha Hobbs, Neil Porter-Thaw, Nell Bond, Nick Huntington, Patrick Green, Richard Oliver, Simon Blake, Stephen Greenish and Susannah Huse. 

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/team/KERunners 

