News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

New scholars installed during Choral Evensong

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 11:05 AM December 22, 2021
King's Ely’s new King’s, Queen’s and International Scholars were formally admitted during a choral Evensong at Ely Cathedral

King's Ely’s new King’s, Queen’s and International Scholars were formally admitted during a choral Evensong at Ely Cathedral - Credit: KING'S ELY

An Ely school’s new King’s, Queen’s and International Scholars have been formally admitted.

The school’s King’s Scholars for this academic year are William Biggs, Benjamin Collier, Joseph Coppin, Freddie Hills, Jonathan Iles, Ben Kittoe, Connor Marshall and Daniel Millard.

Queen’s Scholars are Nia Baird, Alice O’Callaghan, Lauren Peck and Alice Wallace. International Scholars are Yi (Judy) Du and PiaoPiao Li.

The fourteen new scholars were installed by the principal of King’s Ely, John Attwater, and the Dean of Ely, The Very Revd Mark Bonney, during a choral Evensong at Ely Cathedral.

The scholars, their families, the school’s Year 13 Scholars, The Bishop of Ely; The Right Revd Stephen Conway, and The Dean of Chichester; The Very Revd Stephen Waine, were among a controlled number of guests who attended the service.

The service was also livestreamed to enable those who were unable to attend to still celebrate the occasion.

King’s Scholars were inaugurated by Henry VIII in 1541, followed by Queen’s Scholars at the request of Queen Elizabeth II in 1973.

Most Read

  1. 1 Stinger used by police to stop stolen car
  2. 2 Council shuts the door on garage conversion
  3. 3 Police hunt suspect following burglary and assault
  1. 4 Forensic examinations prove restaurant doorman raped woman
  2. 5 Christmas can go ahead without new restrictions, Boris Johnson confirms
  3. 6 Cathedral pulls the plug on showpiece carol concert
  4. 7 Over £2m of drugs uncovered after village raids
  5. 8 £2,000 raised to support victims of pub stabbing
  6. 9 Police officer seriously injured after late night crash
  7. 10 War veteran Bill 'very happy' with surprise 100th birthday party

The scholarships are honorary positions, awarded annually on the basis of students’ GCSE results.

Christmas
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Tilly the dog was killed after an attack in Littleport

Owner left in fear after fatal dog attack in street

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after three men were stabbed at The Fox pub in Burwell.

Cambs Live News

Attempted murder arrest after three men stabbed at village pub

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Sutton Road, Haddenham, this morning.

Cambs Live News

Car ends up on its roof after ditch crash

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Drug dealer Reece Reddington has been jailed for three-and-a-half years.

Cambs Live News

Jail for drug dealer after officers find ball of crack cocaine on sofa

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon