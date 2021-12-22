King's Ely’s new King’s, Queen’s and International Scholars were formally admitted during a choral Evensong at Ely Cathedral - Credit: KING'S ELY

An Ely school’s new King’s, Queen’s and International Scholars have been formally admitted.

The school’s King’s Scholars for this academic year are William Biggs, Benjamin Collier, Joseph Coppin, Freddie Hills, Jonathan Iles, Ben Kittoe, Connor Marshall and Daniel Millard.

Queen’s Scholars are Nia Baird, Alice O’Callaghan, Lauren Peck and Alice Wallace. International Scholars are Yi (Judy) Du and PiaoPiao Li.

The fourteen new scholars were installed by the principal of King’s Ely, John Attwater, and the Dean of Ely, The Very Revd Mark Bonney, during a choral Evensong at Ely Cathedral.

The scholars, their families, the school’s Year 13 Scholars, The Bishop of Ely; The Right Revd Stephen Conway, and The Dean of Chichester; The Very Revd Stephen Waine, were among a controlled number of guests who attended the service.

The service was also livestreamed to enable those who were unable to attend to still celebrate the occasion.

King’s Scholars were inaugurated by Henry VIII in 1541, followed by Queen’s Scholars at the request of Queen Elizabeth II in 1973.

The scholarships are honorary positions, awarded annually on the basis of students’ GCSE results.