News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Duo selected to attend junior music school

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 2:44 PM November 18, 2021
King’s Ely Sixth Form students Polly Casey, Mimi Hughes and Ally Bowerman 

King’s Ely Sixth Form students Polly Casey, Mimi Hughes and Ally Bowerman - Credit: KING'S ELY

Two King’s Ely Sixth Form students have been awarded places at prestigious junior music schools.

Ally Bowerman and Mimi Hughes are visiting the Junior Guildhall School of Music and Drama and the Junior Royal Academy of Music, respectively, every Saturday to study voice.

Mimi Hughes is visiting the Junior Royal Academy of Music every Saturday to study voice.

King's Ely sixth form student Mimi Hughes is visiting the Junior Royal Academy of Music every Saturday to study voice. - Credit: KING'S ELY

The Sixth Form Ely Cathedral Choral Scholars join Year 10 student, Polly Casey, who has been studying the recorder and French Horn at the Junior Royal College of Music since spring.

Neil Porter-Thaw, director of music at King’s Ely, said: “The audition processes for these junior conservatoires are fiercely competitive and rigorous.

Ally Bowerman is visiting the Junior Guildhall School of Music and Drama every Saturday to study voice.

King's Ely sixth form student Ally Bowerman is visiting the Junior Guildhall School of Music and Drama every Saturday to study voice. - Credit: KING'S ELY

"So to have three King’s Ely students at three different establishments is a fantastic achievement.

"No doubt our younger students will benefit from Mimi, Ally and Polly’s stories as many more King’s musicians are looking to follow suit.”

Polly Casey has been studying the recorder and French Horn at the Junior Royal College of Music since spring.

Polly Casey, a Year 10 student at King's Ely, has been studying the recorder and French Horn at the Junior Royal College of Music since spring. - Credit: KINGS ELY


Most Read

  1. 1 £3.40 off peak day return Soham to Ely from December
  2. 2 Whopper of sentence as shoplifter banned from McDonald’s  
  3. 3 Man dragged terrified girlfriend around house
  1. 4 Police release e-fit of man after attempted sexual assault of woman
  2. 5 Farmer lucky to be alive after forklift impalement
  3. 6 BBC Look East presenter Amelia Reynolds reveals cancer diagnosis
  4. 7 Everything you need to know about Ely Cathedral's Christmas Gift & Food Fair 2021
  5. 8 Triple fatal minibus driver is sentenced to five years in prison
  6. 9 Rape probe detectives hunt for witnesses 
  7. 10 Look East host thanks public for 'messages of love' after cancer diagnosis
Music
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The family's home in Soham, provided by Sanctuary Housing, has mould, a bathroom that smells of a public toilet

Gallery

‘My daughter can’t sleep in her own room’ - family’s new home nightmare

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Care worker Micah Archer, of Woodland Road, Crystal Palace, Greater London, jailed for fraud.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Care worker stole from severely disabled man

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Remembrance Sunday, Ely 

Cambs Live | Gallery

Ely pays tribute on Remembrance Sunday

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Recovery of a Mercedes GL following a two vehicle crash on the Forty Foot Bank, Chatteris. 

Cambs Live

Cars enter river after Fenland crash

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon