Two King’s Ely Sixth Form students have been awarded places at prestigious junior music schools.

Ally Bowerman and Mimi Hughes are visiting the Junior Guildhall School of Music and Drama and the Junior Royal Academy of Music, respectively, every Saturday to study voice.

The Sixth Form Ely Cathedral Choral Scholars join Year 10 student, Polly Casey, who has been studying the recorder and French Horn at the Junior Royal College of Music since spring.

Neil Porter-Thaw, director of music at King’s Ely, said: “The audition processes for these junior conservatoires are fiercely competitive and rigorous.

"So to have three King’s Ely students at three different establishments is a fantastic achievement.

"No doubt our younger students will benefit from Mimi, Ally and Polly’s stories as many more King’s musicians are looking to follow suit.”

