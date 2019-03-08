King's Ely students qualify for national finals of UK Team Maths Challenge

Maths students from King's Ely have reached the national finals of a competition.

King's Ely Senior students Elliot Bord and Ben Collier and King's Ely Junior pupils John Lau and James MacGillivray are one of 88 school teams to qualify for the national finals of the UK Team Maths Challenge.

More than 1,700 school teams entered the first round of the competition and Elliot and Ben, who are in Year 9, and John and James, who are in Year 8, came runners-up in the regional heats of the contest, which took place at the Centre for Mathematical Sciences in Cambridge.

Audrienne Bezzina, head of maths at King's Ely, said: "The national finals involve teams of four pupils from Years 8 and 9 competing in hands-on maths problems, a series of shuttle questions, a mathematical crossword, a relay race combining physical and mental agility, and a separate poster competition based on a mathematical subject.

"This is the second time that King's Ely has qualified for the national finals, as we did so too in 2017.

"I am really proud of Elliot, James, John and Ben, and we are all wishing them the best of luck for the national finals in June."

The national finals take place at London's Royal Horticultural Halls on June 17.