Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

Students set new record time in annual Martin Doyle Endurance Challenge

PUBLISHED: 16:35 04 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:35 04 July 2019

King’s Ely students set a new record time in this year’s Martin Doyle Endurance Challenge. Picture: KING'S ELY.

King's Ely students set a new record time in this year's Martin Doyle Endurance Challenge. Picture: KING'S ELY.

Archant

King's Ely students set a new record time as they competed in this year's Martin Doyle Endurance Challenge.

King’s Ely students set a new record time in this year’s Martin Doyle Endurance Challenge. Picture: KING'S ELY.King’s Ely students set a new record time in this year’s Martin Doyle Endurance Challenge. Picture: KING'S ELY.

The annual competition, which sees senior students compete in running, swimming, canoeing, climbing, slacklining and assault course challenges, was held in memory of Kit Martin-Doyle, one of the founders of the Ely Scheme.

King's Ely students set a new record time as they competed in this year's Martin Doyle Endurance Challenge.

The annual competition, which sees senior students compete in running, swimming, canoeing, climbing, slacklining and assault course challenges, was held in memory of Kit Martin-Doyle, one of the founders of the Ely Scheme.

King’s Ely students set a new record time in this year’s Martin Doyle Endurance Challenge. Picture: KING'S ELY.King’s Ely students set a new record time in this year’s Martin Doyle Endurance Challenge. Picture: KING'S ELY.

This year's winners were Withburga House, made up of Lucy Lott and Grace Morris, with a time of one hour 28 minutes and 33 seconds, and School House, made up of Charlie Watson and Alex Scarborough, with a record-setting time of 1 hour 12 minutes and 42 seconds.

The students who competed this year were: Emma Maris, Mimi Hughes, Rebecca Daniel, Emily Tomkins, Rahera Greatrex, Natsuko Noguchi, Rhys Phillips, George Jobe, Joseph Beeney, George Collier, Robert Dunlop-Brown and Callum Hall.

Sue Freestone, principal, said: "I marvel at the fitness and grit of these young people for whom I have profound respect. Well done indeed."

King’s Ely students set a new record time in this year’s Martin Doyle Endurance Challenge. Picture: KING'S ELY.King’s Ely students set a new record time in this year’s Martin Doyle Endurance Challenge. Picture: KING'S ELY.

You may also want to watch:

King’s Ely students set a new record time in this year’s Martin Doyle Endurance Challenge. Picture: KING'S ELY.King’s Ely students set a new record time in this year’s Martin Doyle Endurance Challenge. Picture: KING'S ELY.

King’s Ely students set a new record time in this year’s Martin Doyle Endurance Challenge. Picture: KING'S ELY.King’s Ely students set a new record time in this year’s Martin Doyle Endurance Challenge. Picture: KING'S ELY.

King’s Ely students set a new record time in this year’s Martin Doyle Endurance Challenge. Picture: KING'S ELY.King’s Ely students set a new record time in this year’s Martin Doyle Endurance Challenge. Picture: KING'S ELY.

Most Read

Fundraising campaign tops £80,000 as comic Jason Manford issues plea for fans to support sick mum Rachel

A fundraising campaign to pay off a sick mum’s mortgage has seen more than £80,000 raised in three days after a plea from comedian Jason Manford. Brave mum-of-three Rachel Clements, from Pymoor, near Ely, has only 24 per cent lung function. Picture: FAMILY/ FACEBOOK

Tributes pour in for Garfield the cat aka Mr Sainsbury’s after he was struck by car and killed in the Ely supermarket car park

The late Garfield aka Mr Sainsbury�s who was killed after being struck by a car in the Ely supermarket car park. Picture: Archant / GOOGLE

Magnificent weather and a spectacular night of celebration as Year 11 Ely College students turn out in force for Prom Night at The Maltings

Ely College Year 11 Prom at the Maltings, Ely. Collage: MIKE ROUSE

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Cheers, tears and jubilation as winners celebrate in style

Winners and finalists at The Maltings for the annual Ely Heroes Awards. The prestigious Ely Hero Award. Winner Alison Fitt is pictured. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

‘Faceless bureaucrats’ blamed by Ely Folk Festival for banning traditional Morris and molly procession through the city’s market place

Procession of Morris and molly dancers through Ely has traditionally heralded the start of the Ely Folk Festival. Picture; DAVID KENWRIGHT/ELY FOLK FESTIVAL FACEBOOK

Most Read

Fundraising campaign tops £80,000 as comic Jason Manford issues plea for fans to support sick mum Rachel

A fundraising campaign to pay off a sick mum’s mortgage has seen more than £80,000 raised in three days after a plea from comedian Jason Manford. Brave mum-of-three Rachel Clements, from Pymoor, near Ely, has only 24 per cent lung function. Picture: FAMILY/ FACEBOOK

Tributes pour in for Garfield the cat aka Mr Sainsbury’s after he was struck by car and killed in the Ely supermarket car park

The late Garfield aka Mr Sainsbury�s who was killed after being struck by a car in the Ely supermarket car park. Picture: Archant / GOOGLE

Magnificent weather and a spectacular night of celebration as Year 11 Ely College students turn out in force for Prom Night at The Maltings

Ely College Year 11 Prom at the Maltings, Ely. Collage: MIKE ROUSE

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Cheers, tears and jubilation as winners celebrate in style

Winners and finalists at The Maltings for the annual Ely Heroes Awards. The prestigious Ely Hero Award. Winner Alison Fitt is pictured. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

‘Faceless bureaucrats’ blamed by Ely Folk Festival for banning traditional Morris and molly procession through the city’s market place

Procession of Morris and molly dancers through Ely has traditionally heralded the start of the Ely Folk Festival. Picture; DAVID KENWRIGHT/ELY FOLK FESTIVAL FACEBOOK

Latest from the Ely Standard

Fire crews tackle lorry blaze on the A14 in Cambridgeshire today

Accidental fire to a lorry saw traffic held up today on the A14 near Huntingdon. Picture; CAMBS FIRE

Mayor Palmer calls for metro mayors to be given more powers to enable speedier completion of roads and railway infrastructure across Cambridgeshire

Mayor James Palmer and Lord Heseltine. Mayor Palmer was at the launch of a report by Lord Heseltine in Birmingham titled ‘Empowering English Cities’, calling for greater powers and funding to mayoral combined authorities. Picture; CAPCA

Students set new record time in annual Martin Doyle Endurance Challenge

King’s Ely students set a new record time in this year’s Martin Doyle Endurance Challenge. Picture: KING'S ELY.

Liz Truss verdict says Boris Johnson is going to help ‘Uber riding, Air BnB’ing, Deliveroo eating, Freedom Fighters get on in life’

MP Liz Truss took to Twitter with a video enthusiastically backing Boris Johnson to become Prime Minister. It raised a few eyebrows. Picture; ARCHANT

One-stop charity shop hits the high street as Mind launches first shop in Ely

One-stop charity shop hits the high street as Mind launches first shop in Ely. Picture: MIND
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists