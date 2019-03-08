Gallery

Students set new record time in annual Martin Doyle Endurance Challenge

King's Ely students set a new record time in this year's Martin Doyle Endurance Challenge. Picture: KING'S ELY. Archant

King's Ely students set a new record time as they competed in this year's Martin Doyle Endurance Challenge.

King's Ely students set a new record time in this year's Martin Doyle Endurance Challenge. Picture: KING'S ELY.

The annual competition, which sees senior students compete in running, swimming, canoeing, climbing, slacklining and assault course challenges, was held in memory of Kit Martin-Doyle, one of the founders of the Ely Scheme.

This year's winners were Withburga House, made up of Lucy Lott and Grace Morris, with a time of one hour 28 minutes and 33 seconds, and School House, made up of Charlie Watson and Alex Scarborough, with a record-setting time of 1 hour 12 minutes and 42 seconds.

The students who competed this year were: Emma Maris, Mimi Hughes, Rebecca Daniel, Emily Tomkins, Rahera Greatrex, Natsuko Noguchi, Rhys Phillips, George Jobe, Joseph Beeney, George Collier, Robert Dunlop-Brown and Callum Hall.

Sue Freestone, principal, said: "I marvel at the fitness and grit of these young people for whom I have profound respect. Well done indeed."

