Published: 5:25 PM February 18, 2021 Updated: 5:27 PM February 18, 2021

King’s Ely Junior pupil Willow delivered cheese jokes to Terrington Lodge Care Home in a bid to cheer up residents in lockdown. - Credit: King’s Ely Junior

A primary school pupil delivered brie-lliant cheese jokes and hand-written letters to care home residents in a bid to cheer them up during lockdown.

Willow, a Year 3 pupil at King’s Ely Junior, decided she wanted to do something to bring cheer to residents at Terrington Lodge Care Home, near to where she lives.

“I wanted to do something nice for people who might not be able to get out and about so easily at the moment, and to try and make them laugh,” she said.

“I love cheese jokes and I hope you like yours! As you can see, you can tear your joke off and share it with others where you live so you can all make each other laugh.

“I will not brie-lieve it if you don’t smile at these jokes! I wish you all a happy cheese-tastic time this week.”

Willow is planning to hand-write and deliver different themed jokes to the residents each week until lockdown eases.

Victoria Harrison, deputy home manager at Terrington Lodge, said: “The residents here very much enjoyed hearing Willow’s cheese jokes!

“It was a lovely gesture by Willow, which both the staff and residents found very thoughtful.”