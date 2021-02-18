News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Pupil’s brie-lliant cheese jokes cheer up care home residents

Harry Rutter

Published: 5:25 PM February 18, 2021    Updated: 5:27 PM February 18, 2021
King’s Ely Junior pupil Willow delivered cheese jokes to Terrington Lodge Care Home in a bid to cheer up residents in lockdown. 

King's Ely Junior pupil Willow delivered cheese jokes to Terrington Lodge Care Home in a bid to cheer up residents in lockdown. 

A primary school pupil delivered brie-lliant cheese jokes and hand-written letters to care home residents in a bid to cheer them up during lockdown.  

Willow, a Year 3 pupil at King’s Ely Junior, decided she wanted to do something to bring cheer to residents at Terrington Lodge Care Home, near to where she lives. 

“I wanted to do something nice for people who might not be able to get out and about so easily at the moment, and to try and make them laugh,” she said. 

King's Ely Junior pupil Willow delivered cheese jokes to Terrington Lodge Care Home in a bid to cheer up residents in lockdown.

King’s Ely Junior pupil Willow delivered cheese jokes to Terrington Lodge Care Home in a bid to cheer up residents in lockdown. - Credit: King's Ely

“I love cheese jokes and I hope you like yours! As you can see, you can tear your joke off and share it with others where you live so you can all make each other laugh.  

“I will not brie-lieve it if you don’t smile at these jokes! I wish you all a happy cheese-tastic time this week.” 

Willow is planning to hand-write and deliver different themed jokes to the residents each week until lockdown eases. 

King's Ely Junior pupil Willow delivered cheese jokes to Terrington Lodge Care Home in a bid to cheer up residents in lockdown.

King’s Ely Junior pupil Willow delivered cheese jokes to Terrington Lodge Care Home in a bid to cheer up residents in lockdown. - Credit: King's Ely

Victoria Harrison, deputy home manager at Terrington Lodge, said: “The residents here very much enjoyed hearing Willow’s cheese jokes!  

“It was a lovely gesture by Willow, which both the staff and residents found very thoughtful.”

