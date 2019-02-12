King’s Ely Junior Flute Choir to star in British Suzuki Institute Celebration Concerts

The King's Ely Junior Flute Choir will perform in this year’s British Suzuki Institute Celebration Concerts. Picture: KING'S ELY. Archant

Flute players from King’s Ely will perform in this year’s British Suzuki Institute Celebration Concerts after beating hundreds of other entrants who applied to perform.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

King’s Ely Junior’s nine-strong Flute Choir has been selected to feature in one of the concerts, on Sunday March 17, after its teacher, Liz Hargest, submitted a recording of the students performing ‘You’ve got to pick a pocket or two’ by writer and composer Lionel Bart.

The British Suzuki Institute is a charity set up to advance education in music via the methods of education developed over 70 years ago by founder Dr Shin’ichi Suzuki.

The institute focuses on teacher training and the as well as concerts, workshops and special events for members.

The Celebration Concerts are being held at London’s Southbank Centre in March and will see musicians aged five to 16 coming together to perform music from Debussy to Beethoven, all celebrating 40 years of the institute.

The musicians will perform piano, string and wind solos, duets and chamber ensembles, as well as larger group performances. Each concert has a separate programme featuring different performers and a mixture of age, level and instruments.

Liz Hargest said: “I am so proud of what the girls have achieved. “They all work incredibly hard to memorise their part and to play their instruments with musicality and expression. “They really are a team and each individual’s motivation inspires the other girls.

“I know the concert will be a memorable occasion for them, their parents, myself and everyone at King’s Ely.”