Gallery

King’s Ely Junior bring Fame the Musical to life

Thirty six pupils at King�s Ely Junior performed their own toe-tapping version of the musical, Fame, at the school�s Hayward Theatre. Picture: TOBY RONEY. Archant

Thirty six pupils at King’s Ely Junior performed their own toe-tapping version of the musical, Fame, at the school’s Hayward Theatre.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Thirty six pupils at King�s Ely Junior performed their own toe-tapping version of the musical, Fame, at the school�s Hayward Theatre. Picture: TOBY RONEY. Thirty six pupils at King�s Ely Junior performed their own toe-tapping version of the musical, Fame, at the school�s Hayward Theatre. Picture: TOBY RONEY.

Pupils in Years 5 to 8 starred in the fast-paced sell-out show, which was directed by Laura Dixon, with musical direction by Neil Porter-Thaw and choreography by Natasha Hobbs.

Fame follows the highs and lows of the final class of New York City’s High School for the Performing Arts, from their first year in 1980 to their graduation in 1984. It tells the story of several of the students, depicting their struggles with ambition, fame, and self-confidence as the young performers explore the realities of striving for a career in show-business.

Drama teacher and Arts Award co-ordinator Laura said: “The hard work the cast put in to the gruelling six-month rehearsal schedule really paid off, with standing ovations from the crowds.

Thirty six pupils at King�s Ely Junior performed their own toe-tapping version of the musical, Fame, at the school�s Hayward Theatre. Picture: TOBY RONEY. Thirty six pupils at King�s Ely Junior performed their own toe-tapping version of the musical, Fame, at the school�s Hayward Theatre. Picture: TOBY RONEY.

“Thirty six students took part in the production and became a strong and supportive cast.

“All of the pupils were totally focused and committed to their roles; whether in the ensemble, dance troupe or a named character.

“The final performances were full of energy and vibrancy that really transported the audiences back to the 80’s.

Thirty six pupils at King�s Ely Junior performed their own toe-tapping version of the musical, Fame, at the school�s Hayward Theatre. Picture: TOBY RONEY. Thirty six pupils at King�s Ely Junior performed their own toe-tapping version of the musical, Fame, at the school�s Hayward Theatre. Picture: TOBY RONEY.

“I’m so proud of everyone involved and am already looking forward to the next one.”

Thirty six pupils at King�s Ely Junior performed their own toe-tapping version of the musical, Fame, at the school�s Hayward Theatre. Picture: TOBY RONEY. Thirty six pupils at King�s Ely Junior performed their own toe-tapping version of the musical, Fame, at the school�s Hayward Theatre. Picture: TOBY RONEY.

Thirty six pupils at King�s Ely Junior performed their own toe-tapping version of the musical, Fame, at the school�s Hayward Theatre. Picture: TOBY RONEY. Thirty six pupils at King�s Ely Junior performed their own toe-tapping version of the musical, Fame, at the school�s Hayward Theatre. Picture: TOBY RONEY.

Thirty six pupils at King�s Ely Junior performed their own toe-tapping version of the musical, Fame, at the school�s Hayward Theatre. Picture: TOBY RONEY. Thirty six pupils at King�s Ely Junior performed their own toe-tapping version of the musical, Fame, at the school�s Hayward Theatre. Picture: TOBY RONEY.

Thirty six pupils at King�s Ely Junior performed their own toe-tapping version of the musical, Fame, at the school�s Hayward Theatre. Picture: TOBY RONEY. Thirty six pupils at King�s Ely Junior performed their own toe-tapping version of the musical, Fame, at the school�s Hayward Theatre. Picture: TOBY RONEY.

Thirty six pupils at King�s Ely Junior performed their own toe-tapping version of the musical, Fame, at the school�s Hayward Theatre. Picture: TOBY RONEY. Thirty six pupils at King�s Ely Junior performed their own toe-tapping version of the musical, Fame, at the school�s Hayward Theatre. Picture: TOBY RONEY.

Thirty six pupils at King�s Ely Junior performed their own toe-tapping version of the musical, Fame, at the school�s Hayward Theatre. Picture: TOBY RONEY. Thirty six pupils at King�s Ely Junior performed their own toe-tapping version of the musical, Fame, at the school�s Hayward Theatre. Picture: TOBY RONEY.

Thirty six pupils at King�s Ely Junior performed their own toe-tapping version of the musical, Fame, at the school�s Hayward Theatre. Picture: TOBY RONEY. Thirty six pupils at King�s Ely Junior performed their own toe-tapping version of the musical, Fame, at the school�s Hayward Theatre. Picture: TOBY RONEY.

Thirty six pupils at King�s Ely Junior performed their own toe-tapping version of the musical, Fame, at the school�s Hayward Theatre. Picture: TOBY RONEY. Thirty six pupils at King�s Ely Junior performed their own toe-tapping version of the musical, Fame, at the school�s Hayward Theatre. Picture: TOBY RONEY.

Thirty six pupils at King�s Ely Junior performed their own toe-tapping version of the musical, Fame, at the school�s Hayward Theatre. Picture: TOBY RONEY. Thirty six pupils at King�s Ely Junior performed their own toe-tapping version of the musical, Fame, at the school�s Hayward Theatre. Picture: TOBY RONEY.

Thirty six pupils at King�s Ely Junior performed their own toe-tapping version of the musical, Fame, at the school�s Hayward Theatre. Picture: TOBY RONEY. Thirty six pupils at King�s Ely Junior performed their own toe-tapping version of the musical, Fame, at the school�s Hayward Theatre. Picture: TOBY RONEY.

Thirty six pupils at King�s Ely Junior performed their own toe-tapping version of the musical, Fame, at the school�s Hayward Theatre. Picture: TOBY RONEY. Thirty six pupils at King�s Ely Junior performed their own toe-tapping version of the musical, Fame, at the school�s Hayward Theatre. Picture: TOBY RONEY.

Thirty six pupils at King�s Ely Junior performed their own toe-tapping version of the musical, Fame, at the school�s Hayward Theatre. Picture: TOBY RONEY. Thirty six pupils at King�s Ely Junior performed their own toe-tapping version of the musical, Fame, at the school�s Hayward Theatre. Picture: TOBY RONEY.

Thirty six pupils at King�s Ely Junior performed their own toe-tapping version of the musical, Fame, at the school�s Hayward Theatre. Picture: TOBY RONEY. Thirty six pupils at King�s Ely Junior performed their own toe-tapping version of the musical, Fame, at the school�s Hayward Theatre. Picture: TOBY RONEY.

Thirty six pupils at King�s Ely Junior performed their own toe-tapping version of the musical, Fame, at the school�s Hayward Theatre. Picture: TOBY RONEY. Thirty six pupils at King�s Ely Junior performed their own toe-tapping version of the musical, Fame, at the school�s Hayward Theatre. Picture: TOBY RONEY.

Thirty six pupils at King�s Ely Junior performed their own toe-tapping version of the musical, Fame, at the school�s Hayward Theatre. Picture: TOBY RONEY. Thirty six pupils at King�s Ely Junior performed their own toe-tapping version of the musical, Fame, at the school�s Hayward Theatre. Picture: TOBY RONEY.

Thirty six pupils at King�s Ely Junior performed their own toe-tapping version of the musical, Fame, at the school�s Hayward Theatre. Picture: TOBY RONEY. Thirty six pupils at King�s Ely Junior performed their own toe-tapping version of the musical, Fame, at the school�s Hayward Theatre. Picture: TOBY RONEY.

Thirty six pupils at King�s Ely Junior performed their own toe-tapping version of the musical, Fame, at the school�s Hayward Theatre. Picture: TOBY RONEY. Thirty six pupils at King�s Ely Junior performed their own toe-tapping version of the musical, Fame, at the school�s Hayward Theatre. Picture: TOBY RONEY.

Thirty six pupils at King�s Ely Junior performed their own toe-tapping version of the musical, Fame, at the school�s Hayward Theatre. Picture: TOBY RONEY. Thirty six pupils at King�s Ely Junior performed their own toe-tapping version of the musical, Fame, at the school�s Hayward Theatre. Picture: TOBY RONEY.

Thirty six pupils at King�s Ely Junior performed their own toe-tapping version of the musical, Fame, at the school�s Hayward Theatre. Picture: TOBY RONEY. Thirty six pupils at King�s Ely Junior performed their own toe-tapping version of the musical, Fame, at the school�s Hayward Theatre. Picture: TOBY RONEY.

Thirty six pupils at King�s Ely Junior performed their own toe-tapping version of the musical, Fame, at the school�s Hayward Theatre. Picture: TOBY RONEY. Thirty six pupils at King�s Ely Junior performed their own toe-tapping version of the musical, Fame, at the school�s Hayward Theatre. Picture: TOBY RONEY.