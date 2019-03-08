Advanced search

Evensong to remember for King's Ely Junior's Chamber Choir

PUBLISHED: 09:35 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:35 21 June 2019

King's Ely Junior’s Chamber Choir is on a high after having the opportunity to sing Evensong at St Paul’s Cathedral, London. Picture: KING'S ELY.

Archant

King's Ely Junior's Chamber Choir is on a high after having the opportunity to sing Evensong at St Paul's Cathedral, London.

The 35-strong choir, made up of boys and girls from Years 5 to 8, travelled to the capital for the service on June 3.

They sang Magnificat and Nunc Dimittis by Herbert Sumsion and Come Holy Ghost by Thomas Attwood, a former organist of St Paul's.

Neil Porter-Thaw, director of music performance at King's Ely, who directed the choir on the day, said: "We were then shown through the crypt and into the wonderful song school. After a long rehearsal we moved up to the cathedral to finish preparing for Evensong.

"The massive acoustic took a little time to get used to but the choir responded well. We were greeted very warmly and were taken aback by the amount of visitors in the cathedral during our rehearsal.

"Most of them stayed for Evensong and both the choir and the nave were packed. The choir sang beautifully and it was a really amazing experience for us all.

"We were pleased to receive so many positive comments from the clergy and congregation. Congratulations to everyone involved!"

