Spanish singing and phonics lessons as grandparents join children at King’s Ely Acremont

PUBLISHED: 12:03 28 March 2019

Pupils at King’s Ely Acremont showed their grandparents around their classrooms and taught them some of the things they have learned. Picture: KING'S ELY.

Pupils at King's Ely Acremont showed their grandparents around their classrooms and taught them some of the things they have learned. Picture: KING'S ELY.

Smiles all round at King’s Ely Acremont’s grandparents’ afternoonGrandparents of children at King’s Ely Acremont watched a performance, sang Spanish songs and looked at artwork during their visit to the school.

Dozens of grandmas and grandpas of reception age pupils were welcomed into school for ‘grandparents’ afternoon’.

The visitors enjoyed a phonics lesson and some Spanish singing with the children, and were shown some of lovely artwork and displays that pupils had worked on throughout the term.

The guests were then invited into the school hall, where the children performed a version of the folk tale, ‘The Little Red Hen’, which they had learned in class.

The children sang and performed before joining their grandparents for tea and cake, which was served by the school’s catering team.

Faye Fenton-Stone, head of King’s Ely Acremont, said: “Welcoming grandparents to King’s Ely Acremont is always a very special date in the school calendar. “The importance of grandparents in our children’s lives was clearly evident during the event and showed the warmth and love that makes family so important.

“Through drama and music, the children proudly demonstrated their fast-developing skills.”

