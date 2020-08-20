Students acheieve top GCSE grades
PUBLISHED: 15:38 20 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:49 20 August 2020
Ninety-two per cent of King’s Ely GCSE results this year are grades 9-5, 60 per cent are grades 9-7 (the old A*-A) and 38 per cent are grades 9-8.
Eight students achieved at least eight grade 9s, five achieving ten or more. Among the highest achievers were George Collier, Matthew Danes, Eleanor MacGillivray, Otilia Salgado, Amelia Shaw, Mollie Egan, Harriet Froud and Philip Papafilippou.
In maths, all Year 11 students achieved at least a grade 4 pass, with 59 per cent of students achieving at least a grade 7.
In the further maths GCSE paper, more than half of pupils achieved a grade 8 or 9.
In English language, all students achieved at least a grade 4 pass, with 45 per cent achieving at least a grade 7.
In biology, chemistry, religious studies, Spanish, history, drama, music, Latin, Mandarin, fine art and textiles over 70 per cent of students gained a grade 7 or higher.
Philip Papafilippou, who joined King’s Ely in Year 10, achieved all grades 9-7 in his GCSEs and is staying on at King’s Ely for sixth form.
Philip, who lives in Ely but is from Greece originally, said: “I am studying maths, further maths, physics and chemistry at A-Level.
“I don’t know exactly what career I want to do yet after school and university, but it will probably be in engineering.
“My family and I had to self-isolate in Greece during lockdown but the online teaching, resources and support provided by all my teachers was helpful.”
Eleanor MacGillivray, who is from near Newmarket, achieved all grade 9s in her GCSEs and will be studying maths, further maths, chemistry, physics and French for her A Levels at King’s Ely.
Sam Barber, from Cambridge, who joined King’s Ely in Year 9 and is this year’s sixth form choral scholar, achieved all grades 9-7 in his GCSEs.
36 students of 14 nationalities studying the one-year IGCSE programme at King’s Ely, which sees them studying in their non-native speaking language, also gained their results.
96 per cent of King’s Ely International (KEI) students achieved grades 9-4, with over half of grades being 9-7 and 11 per cent being grade 9, the highest possible.
Saya Tsutsumi, from Japan, was this year’s highest achieving KEI student.
