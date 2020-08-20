Advanced search

Gallery

Students acheieve top GCSE grades

PUBLISHED: 15:38 20 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:49 20 August 2020

King's Ely students pictured with their GCSE results. Picture: KING'S ELY

King's Ely students pictured with their GCSE results. Picture: KING'S ELY

Archant

Ninety-two per cent of King’s Ely GCSE results this year are grades 9-5, 60 per cent are grades 9-7 (the old A*-A) and 38 per cent are grades 9-8.

King's Ely students pictured with their GCSE results. Picture: KING'S ELYKing's Ely students pictured with their GCSE results. Picture: KING'S ELY

Eight students achieved at least eight grade 9s, five achieving ten or more. Among the highest achievers were George Collier, Matthew Danes, Eleanor MacGillivray, Otilia Salgado, Amelia Shaw, Mollie Egan, Harriet Froud and Philip Papafilippou.

In maths, all Year 11 students achieved at least a grade 4 pass, with 59 per cent of students achieving at least a grade 7.

In the further maths GCSE paper, more than half of pupils achieved a grade 8 or 9.

King's Ely students pictured with their GCSE results. Picture: KING'S ELYKing's Ely students pictured with their GCSE results. Picture: KING'S ELY

In English language, all students achieved at least a grade 4 pass, with 45 per cent achieving at least a grade 7.

In biology, chemistry, religious studies, Spanish, history, drama, music, Latin, Mandarin, fine art and textiles over 70 per cent of students gained a grade 7 or higher.

Philip Papafilippou, who joined King’s Ely in Year 10, achieved all grades 9-7 in his GCSEs and is staying on at King’s Ely for sixth form.

King's Ely students pictured with their GCSE results. Picture: KING'S ELYKing's Ely students pictured with their GCSE results. Picture: KING'S ELY

Philip, who lives in Ely but is from Greece originally, said: “I am studying maths, further maths, physics and chemistry at A-Level.

You may also want to watch:

“I don’t know exactly what career I want to do yet after school and university, but it will probably be in engineering.

King's Ely students pictured with their GCSE results. Picture: KING'S ELYKing's Ely students pictured with their GCSE results. Picture: KING'S ELY

“My family and I had to self-isolate in Greece during lockdown but the online teaching, resources and support provided by all my teachers was helpful.”

MORE: Send us your GCSE success stories

King's Ely students pictured with their GCSE results. Picture: KING'S ELYKing's Ely students pictured with their GCSE results. Picture: KING'S ELY

Eleanor MacGillivray, who is from near Newmarket, achieved all grade 9s in her GCSEs and will be studying maths, further maths, chemistry, physics and French for her A Levels at King’s Ely.

Sam Barber, from Cambridge, who joined King’s Ely in Year 9 and is this year’s sixth form choral scholar, achieved all grades 9-7 in his GCSEs.

36 students of 14 nationalities studying the one-year IGCSE programme at King’s Ely, which sees them studying in their non-native speaking language, also gained their results.

King's Ely students pictured with their GCSE results. Picture: KING'S ELYKing's Ely students pictured with their GCSE results. Picture: KING'S ELY

96 per cent of King’s Ely International (KEI) students achieved grades 9-4, with over half of grades being 9-7 and 11 per cent being grade 9, the highest possible.

Saya Tsutsumi, from Japan, was this year’s highest achieving KEI student.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Suspected drug dealer, 17, caught in Cambridgeshire village

A boy was caught on suspicion of supplying drugs in Pound Lane, Isleham. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Investigation launched after driver of suspected stolen 4x4 ploughs into innocent motorists

Police are investigating an incident in Fordham on August 18 which saw the driver of a stolen 4x4 reportedly slam into innocent motorists. Picture: Supplied

Parents protest over pre-schools’s sudden closure

Butterfly Pre-School and Toddler Group in Sutton has shut. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Man arrested in connection with theft of tools, bike, sound system and turbo trainer

Man, 35, arrested in connection with a theft in Yeomans Way, Littleport, where tools, a bike, sound system, turbo trainer and computer monitor worth more than £2,500 were taken. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Man who beat up his girlfriend and threatened to kill her is jailed

Shiriffe Walker, 24, of Sutton has been jailed for beating up and threatening to kill his partner. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Suspected drug dealer, 17, caught in Cambridgeshire village

A boy was caught on suspicion of supplying drugs in Pound Lane, Isleham. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Investigation launched after driver of suspected stolen 4x4 ploughs into innocent motorists

Police are investigating an incident in Fordham on August 18 which saw the driver of a stolen 4x4 reportedly slam into innocent motorists. Picture: Supplied

Parents protest over pre-schools’s sudden closure

Butterfly Pre-School and Toddler Group in Sutton has shut. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Man arrested in connection with theft of tools, bike, sound system and turbo trainer

Man, 35, arrested in connection with a theft in Yeomans Way, Littleport, where tools, a bike, sound system, turbo trainer and computer monitor worth more than £2,500 were taken. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Man who beat up his girlfriend and threatened to kill her is jailed

Shiriffe Walker, 24, of Sutton has been jailed for beating up and threatening to kill his partner. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

Latest from the Ely Standard

Highways officials ‘steer’ developers away from creating cycle link to Ely leisure park across busy A10 on health and safety grounds

Just 13 people attended a public consultation on the proposals by Taylor Wimpey for their homes development at Ely. These were some of those attending - the company redacted the faces in their presentation to East Cambs Council. The meeting was at the cathedral centre last autumn, Picture; TAYLOR WIMPEY

Students acheieve top GCSE grades

King's Ely students pictured with their GCSE results. Picture: KING'S ELY

Used face masks and PPE equivalent to 12 times the weight of a hippopotamus rejected for being disposed of wrongly in Cambridgeshire

County council health bosses express concern about the amount of face masks and used PPE being put into the wrong waste bins. “All of this material is over seven and a half times the weight of an African elephant and over twelve times as heavy as a hippopotamus

Great GCSE results for Ely College students - including one who secured top grade in all subjects

Ely College student Seth Tipping achieved a clean sweep of 12 GCSEs all at the top Grade 9. Picture: ELY COLLEGE

Paedophile Dennis King struck a deal to get out of jail early to commit 15 Cambs offences

Dennis King committed offences in and around Peterborough between 1996 and 2015. Picture: Archant/Archive/Anglia Press Agency