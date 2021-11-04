An Ely school had enough food and toiletry donations for Ely Foodbank that they managed to fill five cars and a rowing truck.

Students, staff and families from King’s Ely Acremont Pre-Prep through to sixth form donated the items and Cathy Wright, Ely Foodbank’s project director, described the haul as “outstanding”.

Scott Mathie, head of Year 9 and chemistry teacher at King’s Ely Senior, oversaw the collection, which included everything from soups to tinned meat to pasta sauce.

Sixth form students at Ely Foodbank - Credit: KING'S ELY

Mr Mathie was joined by a team of enthusiastic Year 13 students to deliver the goods to the foodbank and its volunteers.

Karen Relton, community minister at the Countess Free Church in Ely and a volunteer with Ely Foodbank, also attended two of King’s Ely’s Harvest Festival Services at Ely Cathedral.

He spoke to pupils about the support the foodbank is providing in Ely and East Cambridgeshire, and a little about the work of the charity CAFOD, which is an international development charity.

Just some of the items collected for Ely Foodbank - Credit: KING'S ELY

Cathy Wright said: “Ely Foodbank sends a huge thank you to King’s Ely for the outstanding number of donations collected.

“Your food is certainly needed as we have seen quite a significant drop in donations recently, at a time when demand is growing.

“The food will be packed into parcels to help those who are struggling with the increase in the cost of living, those affected by the Universal Credit drop, and many of life’s situations that push a person to a point of needing the support of a foodbank.

“We couldn’t do it without you!”

To find out how you can support Ely Foodbank, visit: https://ely.foodbank.org.uk/