Boxes of food have been donated to Ely Foodbank in time for Christmas thanks to King's Ely students, families and members of staff. King's Ely Junior pupils promoting the '12 charitable days of Christmas' initiative. Picture: JORDAN DAY Archant

Christmas puddings, stuffing mix, tins of custard and jars of pickles were among the donations made from King's Ely students, families and staff to Ely Foodbank's Christmas collection.

The 'Twelve Charitable Days of Christmas' initiative was lead by King's Ely Junior and pupils in each of the school's houses brought in three different items of food and/or drink which could be donated to the local foodbank.

Ashley Handscomb, manager of Ely Foodbank, visited King's Ely Junior on December 6 to collect dozens of boxes.

The boxes will be sorted by the foodbank's team of volunteers and distributed to local people in need during the Christmas period.

Ashley said: "I'm overwhelmed by the amount of food and drink items donated by King's Ely Junior and would like to say a big thank you to everyone who supported the collection.

"Demand at Ely Foodbank and at foodbanks across the UK has never been higher, so donations like this really do go a long way to helping those in need."

Ely Foodbank was launched in 2012 by local churches working in partnership with a range of organisations and members of the public across the city.

It has since grown to support people in need across East Cambridgeshire and Fenlan, adding distribution centres in March, Chatteris and Soham as well as Cottenham and Haddenham.

Ashley said: "Every single day people in the UK go hungry for reasons ranging from redundancy to receiving an unexpected bill on a low income.

"A simple box of food makes a big difference, with foodbanks helping to prevent crime, housing loss, family breakdown and mental health problems."

A spokesman for Ely Foodbank added: "Motivated by Christian values and a concern for those in need we continue to operate in partnership with over 100 different organisations and well over 100 dedicated volunteers across the region.

"Although the scale of the Foodbank can seem large, each individual person who comes to us in crises is important to us, because we believe they are important to God. It is our privilege to try to help, without judging or pre-condition."

To find out how you can support Ely Foodbank, visit: www.ely.foodbank.org.uk