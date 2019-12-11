Advanced search

King's students donate to Ely Foodbank's Christmas collection

PUBLISHED: 11:39 11 December 2019

Boxes of food have been donated to Ely Foodbank in time for Christmas thanks to King’s Ely students, families and members of staff. King’s Ely Junior pupils promoting the '12 charitable days of Christmas’ initiative. Picture: JORDAN DAY

Boxes of food have been donated to Ely Foodbank in time for Christmas thanks to King's Ely students, families and members of staff. King's Ely Junior pupils promoting the '12 charitable days of Christmas' initiative. Picture: JORDAN DAY

Archant

Christmas puddings, stuffing mix, tins of custard and jars of pickles were among the donations made from King's Ely students, families and staff to Ely Foodbank's Christmas collection.

Boxes of food have been donated to Ely Foodbank in time for Christmas thanks to King’s Ely students, families and members of staff. Ashley Handscomb, manager of Ely Foodbank, collecting the boxes of donated items. Picture: JORDAN DAYBoxes of food have been donated to Ely Foodbank in time for Christmas thanks to King’s Ely students, families and members of staff. Ashley Handscomb, manager of Ely Foodbank, collecting the boxes of donated items. Picture: JORDAN DAY

The 'Twelve Charitable Days of Christmas' initiative was lead by King's Ely Junior and pupils in each of the school's houses brought in three different items of food and/or drink which could be donated to the local foodbank.

Ashley Handscomb, manager of Ely Foodbank, visited King's Ely Junior on December 6 to collect dozens of boxes.

The boxes will be sorted by the foodbank's team of volunteers and distributed to local people in need during the Christmas period.

Ashley said: "I'm overwhelmed by the amount of food and drink items donated by King's Ely Junior and would like to say a big thank you to everyone who supported the collection.

"Demand at Ely Foodbank and at foodbanks across the UK has never been higher, so donations like this really do go a long way to helping those in need."

You may also want to watch:

Ely Foodbank was launched in 2012 by local churches working in partnership with a range of organisations and members of the public across the city.

It has since grown to support people in need across East Cambridgeshire and Fenlan, adding distribution centres in March, Chatteris and Soham as well as Cottenham and Haddenham.

Ashley said: "Every single day people in the UK go hungry for reasons ranging from redundancy to receiving an unexpected bill on a low income.

"A simple box of food makes a big difference, with foodbanks helping to prevent crime, housing loss, family breakdown and mental health problems."

A spokesman for Ely Foodbank added: "Motivated by Christian values and a concern for those in need we continue to operate in partnership with over 100 different organisations and well over 100 dedicated volunteers across the region.

"Although the scale of the Foodbank can seem large, each individual person who comes to us in crises is important to us, because we believe they are important to God. It is our privilege to try to help, without judging or pre-condition."

To find out how you can support Ely Foodbank, visit: www.ely.foodbank.org.uk

Most Read

Mystery surrounds sudden closure of mini-supermarket in Ely - owners say they won’t be back

Select Convenience in St Mary's Street, Ely, has closed suddenly and the owners say they will not be re-opening. Picture; ARCHANT

Hoax bookings at two pubs in East Cambridgeshire are ‘crippling’ business

Hoax bookings at two pubs in East Cambridgeshire are ‘crippling’ business says owner Calvin Holland. Picture: FACEBOOK

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Britain’s most bashed bridge claims another victim as van causes traffic chaos in Ely

Stuntney Bridge in Ely has claimed another victim as a van causes major traffic delays. Picture: Twitter/@Cambs_Traffic

Former employee of closed supermarket says ‘it saddens me that I had no chance to say goodbye to the customers or my colleagues’

Select Convenience in St Mary's Street, Ely, has closed suddenly and the owners say they will not be re-opening. Picture; ARCHANT

Most Read

Mystery surrounds sudden closure of mini-supermarket in Ely - owners say they won’t be back

Select Convenience in St Mary's Street, Ely, has closed suddenly and the owners say they will not be re-opening. Picture; ARCHANT

Hoax bookings at two pubs in East Cambridgeshire are ‘crippling’ business

Hoax bookings at two pubs in East Cambridgeshire are ‘crippling’ business says owner Calvin Holland. Picture: FACEBOOK

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Britain’s most bashed bridge claims another victim as van causes traffic chaos in Ely

Stuntney Bridge in Ely has claimed another victim as a van causes major traffic delays. Picture: Twitter/@Cambs_Traffic

Former employee of closed supermarket says ‘it saddens me that I had no chance to say goodbye to the customers or my colleagues’

Select Convenience in St Mary's Street, Ely, has closed suddenly and the owners say they will not be re-opening. Picture; ARCHANT

Latest from the Ely Standard

General Election 2019: The school facing a £30,000 deficit whilst another cuts half a day off school week

General Election 2019: Ely hustings. (From Left): Lucy Frazer, James Bull, John Elworthy (chair) Edmund Fordham and Pippa Heylings., Picture; SUBMITTED

March to Cambridge is the most expensive rail commute outside of London, study finds

The March to Cambridge rail commute has been crowned one of the most expensive in the UK, a study has found. Picture: Google Maps

King’s students donate to Ely Foodbank’s Christmas collection

Boxes of food have been donated to Ely Foodbank in time for Christmas thanks to King’s Ely students, families and members of staff. King’s Ely Junior pupils promoting the '12 charitable days of Christmas’ initiative. Picture: JORDAN DAY

Cambridgeshire business refuses to send out Christmas cards and donates to local food bank instead

AAA Motorcycle Training School has decided not to send out Christmas cards and will donate to charity instead. Picture: Supplied

KD Theatre Productions cast are ready to bring pantomime to life at The Maltings in Ely

The cast of this year�s KD Theatre Productions pantomime at The Maltings have completed rehearsals and are now in the venue preparing for their opening performance of Dick Whittington on December 13. Picture: KD THEATRE PRODUCTIONS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists